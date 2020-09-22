Twin It Up With These 10 Dog and Owner Halloween Costumes
These cute matching dog and owner Halloween costumes will have you both howling with laughter whether you're trick-or-treating or staying inside.
Dressing up in couples costumes with your dog might be one of the most fun things you could do this Halloween. Although the holiday may look a bit different this year, you can still rock these dog and owner Halloween costumes whether you stay home to pass out candy or venture outdoors for some trick-or-treating. No matter what your 2021 Howl-oween celebration looks like, at least you know the photos of you and your furry BFF will be a hit on Instagram.
10 of the Cutest Matching Dog and Owner Halloween Costumes
- Lobster and Mermaid: Human, $50; Dog, $10
- Mermaid and Lobster: Dog, $14; Human, $48
- Skeleton: Human and Dog, $22
- Hot Dog and Vendor: Dog, $20; Human, $35
- Unicorn: Dog, $22; Human, $25
- Grandma and Little Red Riding Hood: Dog, $16; Human, $19
- Hairy Paw-ter and Hermione Granger: Dog, $15; Human, $100
- Bacon and Eggs: Dog, $16; Human, $21
- Fierce Feline: Dog, $22; Human, $25
- Ash and Pikachu: Dog, $13; Human, $30
Lobster and Mermaid
Let your inner mermaid shine with your ocean sidekick by your fin. Cat parents, this lobster costume is made for kitties, too! Have two dogs? Dress one up as Flounder and you have the whole gang ready to delight on Halloween night.
Shop for dogs: $10; target.com
Shop for humans: $50 and up; halloweencostumes.com
Mermaid and Lobster
Prefer to let doggo shine as the main character? Here's an alternative that's sure to make a splash.
Shop for dogs: $14; amazon.com
Shop for humans: $48; walmart.com
Skeletons
Do you and your pup prefer to be in a cozy, warm sweater on Halloween night? These comfy skeleton sweater is the perfect way to be comfy while also showing a little Halloween spirit.
Shop for humans and dogs: $22 and up; petsmart.com
Hot Dog and Vendor
This is an extra perfect costume if your four-legged friend is a Dachshund—affectionately known as the "weiner dog". If you need costume ideas for the whole family, dress up the kids or grandkids as ketchup and mustard. Round out your family's look and convince your spouse to be the cheeseburger of your fast food crew.
Shop for dogs: $20; petsmart.com
Shop for humans: $35; halloweencostumes.com
Grandma and Little Red Riding Hood
There's nothing cuter than a doggo dressed up like a little old lady. Nothing. Just make sure you practice safety around strangers while trick-or-treating! Or if you're staying home, we can bet your pup won't be mad if you fill a basket full of dog treats for her and a basket full of candy for you (PSA: Just please don't share chocolate with your dog because it's poisonous).
Shop for dogs: $15 and up; chewy.com
Shop for humans: $19; walmart.com
Hairy Paw-ter and Hermione Granger
Accio dog treats! Bring the magic of Halloween to life with these beloved Harry Potter character costumes. Bonus: You can reuse the scarf all winter long!
Shop for dogs: $15; amazon.com
Shop for humans: $100; halloweencostumes.com
Bacon and Eggs
Outside of PB&J, there really is no better duo than bacon and eggs. Except for you and your canine companion in these sizzlin' dog and owner Hallowen costumes!
Shop for dogs: $16; amazon.com
Shop for humans: $23; amazon.com
Fierce Feline
Ash and Pikachu
Spot, I choose you! The OG best friends of the Pokemon universe never go out of style as a funny Halloween costume you can use year after year. And if Pikachu isn't your favorite pokemon, there are actually 25+ other pokemon that look just like dogs to choose from. (You may have to DIY some of those costumes, though.)
Shop for dogs: $13; walmart.com
Shop for humans: $30 and up; amazon.com