18 Disney Dog Costumes That Will Bring the Magic to Halloween
Halloween is coming up and it's time to start brainstorming your pup's costume! Whether you'll be attending a party or parade, trick-or-treating with your pup, or simply staying home and watching movies, there is a costume out there for every dog's Halloween vibe. Just keep in mind, not all of our four-legged friends enjoy wearing dazzling outfits, so keep their safety in mind when dressing them up, and make sure they don't try to chew any loose pieces or accessories!
While some dogs might prefer scarier costumes like a spider or ghost, others might be better suited for something a bit more magical like a Disney dog costume. Whether you're a Frozen fanatic or obsessed with the classic Mickey Mouse gang, there are dog Halloween costumes for almost every Disney character. From princesses to Pixar characters, your pup will bring a smile to every trick-or-treater's face in these charming outfits.
Transport your pup to Magic Kingdom with these adorable Disney dog costumes!
Nemo
There may be a million fish in the sea, but there is really only one pup for you! Perfect for dogs who love to swim, this hooded Nemo costume will keep your dog warm and cozy on Halloween night. And remember no matter what happens, just keep swimming!
Shop now: Finding Nemo Dog Costume, $30; halloweencostumes.com
Mike Wazowski
We'll be honest, we've been known to call our dogs little monsters occasionally. Complete with a Monster's Inc. "hard" hat and step-in suit, this costume is sure to inspire more laughs than screams. Designed to cover your pup's paws with Mike's feet, it'll be hard to keep a straight face with this costume.
Shop now: Rubie's Costume Company Monster's Inc Mike Costume, $26; chewy.com
Stitch
Stitch may be an "illegally made, genetically engineered, extraterrestrial life form," but boy, is he cute! This cozy pajama-like outfit is soft and uncomplicated and will make your pup look adorable on Halloween night. Dress yourself up as Lilo, and you could have the best themed dog-and-owner costumes at the pawty!
Shop now: Gimilife Disney Stitch Costume, starting at $19; amazon.com
Dumbo
Give your dog the chance to fly for one night with this Dumbo Halloween costume. Best for larger dogs, this costume features a headpiece with Dumbo's iconic ears, hat, and matching collar. Just make sure the headpiece isn't too heavy for your pup so he can properly run around and enjoy the night!
Shop now: Rubie's Costume Company Dumbo Costume, $25; chewy.com
Dopey
Hi-ho-hi-ho, it's off to the dog park we go! If your dog is a bit, ahem, dopey, this costume might be the right fit. The soft velvet step-in suit is easy to take on and off, and the headpiece comes with Dopey's signature dwarf ears. Looking for a fun family costume that your dog can get involved in? Dress as Snow White and make the rest of your family the dwarves based on their personalities!
Shop now: Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Dopey Costume, $30; halloweencostumes.com
Belle
Make your pup the belle of the ball in this perfect Disney princess dog costume. Complete with Belle's dress, collar-necklace, and even a brunette wig, your dog can accessorize their 'fit with a rose and their very own Beast (perfect for dog siblings). A tail as old as time!
Shop now: Rubie's Costume Company Belle Disney Princess Costume, $20; chewy.com
Simba
Has your pup always dreamt of being a cat? What about the king himself? This Lion King-inspired dog costume comes with a Simba headpiece, shirt, and attached tail. If your pup doesn't love wearing clothes, but still just can't wait to be king, try a simple lion mane dog costume instead!
Shop now: Rubie's Simba Pet Costume, starting at $22; amazon.com
Mickey Mouse
There is no Disney costume more classic than the most beloved mouse of all. This Disney Mickey Mouse dog costume comes complete with a step-in hoodie (featuring the all-important mouse ears) and attached arms. If your pup has a sibling, complete the magical duo with a Minnie Mouse dog costume.
Shop now: Rubie's Costume Company Mickey Mouse Dog Costume, $25, petsmart.com
Jack Skellington
The pumpkin king has nothing on your pup! Give your trick-or-treaters a fright by dressing your pup in this spooky Jack Skellington 'fit. The costume set includes Jack's famous pinstripe jacket, a hat with his skeleton grin, and a bat bowtie. This is the perfect Disney dog costume for the pup that's a bit edgier and maybe going through his "mom you just won't understand" phase.
Shop now: Rubie's Costume Company Jack Skellington Dog Costume, $18, chewy.com
Woody
Giddy-up pawtner! Your pup will be ready to star in Woody's Round Up with this costume, complete with the toy cowboy's shirt and hat. The shirt has Woody's signature vest and kerchief attached, so even if your pup says "absolutely not" to the hat, the rest of the outfit still has enough "yee-haw" for the rodeo!
Shop now: Rubie's Costume Company Toy Story Woody Costume, $25; chewy.com
Winnie the Pooh
Is your pup ready to take a walk in the Hundred-Acre Woods? This adorable Winnie the Pooh costume includes a separate shirt and hood that will keep your pup warm and cozy while trick-or-treating, especially if October 31st ends up being a chilly night. Dress up as Piglet and the two of you will be the cutest storybook best friends around!
Shop now: Winnie the Pooh Pet Costume, starting at $35; halloweencostumes.com
Ariel
If you want to get a good chuckle over your dog dressed in a seashell bra, this is your moment. The titular Disney mermaid costume comes complete with a red wig, seashell chest piece, and iridescent tail. Don't worry about your dog not being able to walk in a mermaid tail, this tail fastens around the back-end of your pup and doesn't close the legs together, so they will still be free to run around on land.
Shop now: Rubie's Costume Company Ariel Disney Princess Costume, $19; chewy.com
Olaf
Everyone's new favorite Disney sidekick Olaf is the perfect Halloween costume for your dog! This costume comes in two pieces—a step-in shirt with stuffed arms attached on the sides and a headpiece featuring Olaf's smiling face. The best part? No need to worry about this snowman melting!
Shop now: Frozen Olaf Pet Costume, starting at $35; halloweencostumes.com
Tinker Bell
Trying to capture your pup's feisty personality in a costume this year? Look no further than this Tinker Bell 'fit complete with a green dress, wings, and wig in the fairy's signature bun hairstyle. Sprinkle a little fairy dust, and you'll be off to Neverland with your four-legged friend in tow!
Shop now: Disney Tinker Bell Costume, $25; amazon.com
Sven
This Disney dog costume captures two of our favorite Frozen characters in one! This velvet step-in costume of Sven the reindeer has a stuffed Olaf riding on top to complete the look. The antler headpiece comes separate and is complete with ear holes. This costume is the perfect way to get your pup involved in a family Frozen costume!
Shop now: Frozen Sven and Olaf Pet Costume, starting at $40; halloweencostumes.com
Disney Princess Carriage
This unique Halloween "costume" is perfect for dogs that don't want to wear a costume at all! This canvas and mesh pet carrier is built to look like Cinderella's carriage, so your Princess can ride in style. The carrier is especially great for puppies or senior dogs who might not want to walk around on Halloween night and would rather go for a ride!
Shop now: Cinderella Carriage, $60; halloweencostumes.com
Goofy
Does your pup consistently make you laugh from his silly antics? Would you describe him as goofy? Then this original Disney character is perfect for your pup. This costume comes complete with a step-in outfit that matches the character's famous look and a separate headpiece with Goofy's famous floppy ears.
Shop now: Rubie's Goofy Dog Costume, $20; amazon.com
Yoda
Is there anything cuter than Baby Yoda? Well, maybe your pup in a Yoda costume! This costume comes complete with the famous Star Wars character's outfit and pointy ears. Happy Halloween and may the force be with you!
Shop now: Rubie's Star Wars Yoda Costume, $22; walmart.com