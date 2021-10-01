18 Wickedly Cute Cat Costumes Just in Time for Halloween
Halloween is one of the best times of the year, thanks in large part to the treats, the cool weather, the spooky vibes, and, of course, the costumes. Dressing up is a timeless tradition we think the whole family should celebrate—cats included (if they'll let you, that is).
We've rounded up an amazing selection of cat costumes to help you celebrate the upcoming holiday with your feline friend. Whether you prefer funny pop culture nods, cute and cuddly get-ups, or scary costumes inspired by classic thriller movies, there's something out there for every kitty on Fear Street. We've also included styles with soft, breathable fabric, easy-on designs, built-in leash holes, and more to ensure you and your cat have a fun, festive, and safe Halloween.
These cat costume picks are great for handing out candy at home on Halloween night, hanging out at a costume party, or snapping some seriously cute holiday pictures for your pet's social accounts. Check out our favorite costume options for pet cats from reliable retailers like Chewy, Amazon, and Walmart now.
18 Spooky, Sweet, and Silly Cat Halloween Costumes
Related Items
1 Granny Costume
This humorous Halloween costume for cats is inspired by beloved grannies—complete with a white wig and floral-print dress. The two-piece design includes a walkable front body piece and a separate comfy headpiece with hook-and-loop fasteners. This hilarious costume even comes with a tiny purse to attach to the costume hand.
Shop now: Frisco Front Walking Granny Dog & Cat Costume, $16; chewy.com
2 Bat Costume
Get your four-legged friend into the spooky spirit with this best-selling bat costume from Amazon. These black bat wings would look especially fitting on a black cat, but they're guaranteed to look just as festive and fun on any coat color or pattern. This adorable, affordable costume includes one pair of felt bat wings with neck and chest fasteners.
Shop now: Pet Cat Bat Wings for Halloween Costume, $8; amazon.com
3 Lion Mane Costume
Let your house cat channel big cat energy with this cute lion mane Halloween costume. This costume consists of a faux fur mane with stuffed ears that fits comfortably over your pet's head. A lightweight blend of cotton and polyester provides a comfortable, breathable fit that won't irritate your ferocious kitty.
Shop now: OMG Adorables Lion Mane Costume for Cat, $14; amazon.com
4 Wizard Costume
Enjoy the magic of the Halloween season with this wizard-inspired cat costume, which comes with a one-piece cape costume and a pair of black, round glasses. The pet cloak has an attached white shirt collar and red-and-gold tie, which makes it pretty much perfect for Harry Potter fans!
Shop now: Impoosy Cat Halloween Costume Funny Pet Clothes, $16; amazon.com
5 UPS Delivery Driver Costume
If you're looking for a cute costume, this officially licensed UPS driver costume for your little kitty courier is sure to deliver. The easy-on one-piece UPS uniform includes stuffed arms with an attachable package and an adorable hat to complete the Halloween look.
Shop now: California Costumes UPS Delivery Driver Dog & Cat Costume, $17; chewy.com
6 Doctor Costume
The doctor is in! Your feline friend will look amazing dressed up as a healthcare worker this holiday season. This elasticized one-piece costume is designed to look like scrubs and a white jacket with fun details like a stethoscope and first aid kit.
Shop now: NACOCO Dog Cat Doctor Costume, $11; amazon.com
7 Sailor Costume
Help your cat get his sea legs with this sweet two-piece sailor costume. This set from Amazon includes a soft sailor hat and comfortable necktie collar for your kitty to wear. The costume material is made of breathable, soft polycotton and the necktie has a Velcro closure to make getting it on and off easy.
Shop now: NAMSAN Pet Sailor Costume for Holiday Cat Dog Halloween, $9; amazon.com
8 Cowboy Costume
If there's a little bit of the Wild West in your furry friend, you'll love this too-cute cowboy costume for cats. This comfy cotton costume has a one-piece, western-inspired outfit with bandana, belt, and sheriff's badge—plus an adorable tiny cowboy hat to top off the look.
Shop now: NACOCO Cowboy Costume with Hat Halloween Costumes for Cat, $14; amazon.com
9 Lobster Costume
Dress your curious cat up as a cute crustacean this year! This two-piece costume has hook-and-loop closures for easy dressing and a comfortable hood with ear holes, buggy eyes, and an antenna. This costume also features a built-in leash hole so you can take your kitty trick or treating with you.
Shop now: Frisco Red Lobster Dog & Cat Costume, $15; chewy.com
10 Cow Costume
This cute cow costume is sure to make your cat look udderly adorable on Halloween. This black-and-white spotted outfit for pets includes a separate hood with horns and ears for added detail. There's also a detachable udder for the cats that will tolerate it.
Shop now: Frisco Happy Cow Dog & Cat Costume, $16; chewy.com
11 Hot Dog Costume
This one-piece costume is a great option for finicky pets who do better without headpieces—or for any pet parent who loves a classic hot dog costume. This soft costume is designed for easy dressing and has neck and belly straps to help make sure it stays secure during running, playing, and pictures.
Shop now: Frisco Hot Dog Dog & Cat Costume, $16; chewy.com
12 Pirate Costume
Give your first mate a fitting costume this year when you opt for this pirate pet outfit. The set includes a front-walking body piece for your cat designed to look like a pirate's outfit, complete with stuffed arms and a hook hand. You'll also get a soft, comfy pirate hat headpiece to finish off the look.
Shop now: Funny Cat Pirate Costume, $10; amazon.com
13 Killer Doll Costume
Looking for something more scary than sweet? This killer doll costume for cats should do the trick. Pay homage to horror film classics with this two-piece set, which includes a doll suit with an attached axe in hand, plus a separate clown hair headpiece to complete this petrifying pet costume.
Shop now: Frisco Front Walking Killer Doll Cat & Dog Costume, $18; chewy.com
14 Vampire Costume
Your kitty cat will look fang-tastic in this red-and-black vampire costume. The comfortable cloak costume has a padded, protective neckband, durable buttons, elastic puff sleeves, and a design that's easy to get on and off. The cloak is lightweight to keep your cat from feeling overwhelmed or overheated.
Shop now: LIANZIMUA Vampire Cat Halloween Costume, $18; amazon.com
15 Dinosaur Costume
This full-body stegosaurus costume is seriously precious—not to mention a great option for hairless cats who are prone to getting chilly in cold fall weather. This full-coverage pet costume is surprisingly easy to take on and off, thanks to neck and belly straps with hook-and-loop closures.
Shop now: Frisco Stegosaurus Dinosaur Dog & Cat Costume, $25; chewy.com
16 Princess Costume
If your cat or kitten is a little princess (aren't they all?) then this is certainly the pet costume for them. Give your feline friend the royal treatment with this pretty pink collar and crown set. This cat costume is made from soft lace and breathable tulle for a comfy, lightweight fit.
Shop now: Legendog Bandana Princess Costume Fashion, $13; amazon.com
17 Spider Costume
This spider costume for cats is equally horrifying and hilarious thanks to the realistic furry-legged design. Velcro makes this cute pet costume easy to get off and on, and a lightweight design means it's comfortable for your cat to tolerate for a few pictures.
Shop now: Halloween Spider Costume for Dog and Cat, $13; amazon.com
18 Angel Costume
Show everyone how much you adore your little angel with this super cute costume from Walmart. This two-piece costume set comes with a one-piece gown with attached angel wings and praying hands plus a halo headpiece to top off the heavenly look. Your fur baby is guaranteed to look absolutely angelic in this get-up.
Shop now: Heavenly Hound Pet Costume, $27; walmart.com