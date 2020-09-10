18 of the Best Dog Halloween Costumes for 2021
These cute and funny dog Halloween costumes are sure to bring some joy for pet parents everywhere this spooky season. Check out some of the best dog Halloween costume ideas to try in 2021.
Happy Howl-oween! No matter what your Halloween celebration looks like this year, help your pup embrace his spooky spirit with one of these adorable Halloween costumes for dogs of all shapes and sizes.
Just make sure you're celebrating safely, and keep these tips in mind when putting any costume on a dog:
- Skip the scary pieces that make loud noises, please! If your pet isn't used to costumes or clothing, adding noisy or brightly lit elements are just going to make them even more uncomfortable.
- Ensure none of the elements of the costume obstruct your dog's senses. They should be able to safely see, breathe, hear, and smell, and nothing should be forced to stay in their mouth.
- Keep any choking hazards or pieces that can be easily chewed out of reach and off your pet.
- Never leave your dog unsupervised in a costume for any length of time.
- Make sure the costume is not too heavy to wear or limits the dog's movements. You want to be sure he can still walk, sit, stretch, and give a celebratory tail wag without constraints.
- Keep in mind that costumes or outfits of any kind can quickly become unsafe during dog-to-dog interactions, so try to limit visits with other pets while in costume.
Dog Halloween Costumes with a 2021 Vibe
Mail Carrier
This classic dog Halloween costume will have your pup almost as excited as he is every day when his favorite mail carrier arrives. Thank an essential postal worker with this adorable tribute.
Shop now: California Costumes USPS Delivery Driver Dog & Cat Costume, $17; chewy.com
Captain America
The much anticipated new TV series, "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," was one of the many new Marvel projects to get excited about this year! Though your pup probably won't be fighting off any villains or saving the world, he can show off his patriotism throughout the neighborhood. Though your pup probably won't be fighting off any villains or saving the world, he can show off his patriotism throughout the neighborhood.
Shop now: Rubie's Costume Company Walking Captain America Dog & Cat Costume, $23; chewy.com
Loki
Another smash hit Marvel show the whole world has devoured this year, Loki, the god of mischief, may be the perfect Halloween costume for a rambunctious pup. Or maybe if you're going out as Loki and you want to have a matching dog and owner Halloween costume, this bandana fits the bill.
(Prefer to dress up as Thor, the god of thunder instead? There's a matching bandana for that, too!)
Shop now: Loki Dog of Mischief Bandana, $6; etsy.com
Doctor or Nurse
Some of the biggest real-life superheroes are the essential doctors and nurses working their hardest to keep us all safe and healthy. Teach your pup that all healthcare workers (yes, that includes the vet!) are our friends with this sweet Halloween costume.
Shop now: Thrills & Chills Halloween Nurse Dog & Cat Costume, $20; Petsmart.com
Bernie's Mittens
Who could forget the delight as Bernie's mittens memes quickly swept across the country after the presidential inauguration back in January? Your doggo will stay toasty warm and cozy in this dog sweater while you go door-to-door trick-or-treating.
Shop now: Bernie's Mittens Knitted Dog Sweater, $42; etsy.com
Black Tie
Us humans working from home may not get out of our sweatpants anymore, but that doesn't mean our four-legged friends can't look dapper for the occasion.
Shop now: Frisco Formal Dog & Cat Tuxedo, $14; chewy.com
Lobster
If re-watching all 10 seasons of "Friends" with your dog ahead of the reunion episode gave you life this year, you're not alone. She's your lobster, and she needs this costume.
Shop now: Lobster Frontal Dog and Cat Costume, $10; target.com
Sailor
Hopefully your puppy sailor can navigate their way around the neighborhood better than the boat stuck in the Suez Canal.
Shop now: Dog Sailor Hat and Cape Set, $50; etsy.com
Firefighter
Suit up your pup for some Halloween fun (although try to keep him away from any nearby fire hydrants—leave those for the professionals).
Shop now: Firefighter Halloween Pet Costume; $18 walmart.com
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle
Be like a ninja and embrace the mask this Halloween. Just don't literally put a mask on your dog, as masks can harm your pet. You can put on this costume, though! Note to our ninja-loving turtles out there: Please also don't try to feed your dog pizza. Sorry, gang.
Shop now: Leonardo Ninja Turtle Costume for Dogs, $27; walmart.com
Minimalist Dog Costume
In a year that's been so extra, this low-effort costume is great for doggos that just need a break for a minute. Plus, the low-maintenance style of this jack-o-lantern bandana means they might actually pose for your photos longer than two seconds without trying to rip it off.
Shop now: Frisco Jack O' Lantern Pumpkin Dog & Cat Bandana, $9; chewy.com
Princess
If you and your pup are fangirling over K Stew and her take on Princess Diana in the upcoming film "Spencer" or you patiently await Elizabeth Debicki's turn playing the famous royal in "The Crown" season five, this is the perfect Halloween outfit for your canine queen of the household.
Shop now: Frisco Princess Dog & Cat Costume, $16; chewy.com
Bumble Bee
Murder hornets are so 2020, but bees are forever. Dress your bee-utiful pup in one of these cute costumes celebrating our pollinator friends and let the smiles ensue.
Shop now: Frisco Bumble Bee Dog & Cat Costume, $15; chewy.com
Baby Yoda
Baby Yoda (aka The Child) from "The Mandalorian" took the internet by storm last year, and you can now get your hands on a Halloween costume for your dog (complete with a little frog snack). But this dog Halloween costume is super popular, so buy it up quick before it goes out of stock.
Shop now: Rubie's Costume Company The Child Walking Dog & Cat Costume $29; chewy.com
Snail
For the year that just seems to slowly creep by, at least this costume on your dog can bring you some much-needed belly laughs.
Shop now: Frisco Snail Dog & Cat Costume, $15; chewy.com
Rainbow
We could all use some more sunshine and rainbows this Halloween. What could be better than a literal rainbow prancing merrily around your house in search of treats? (No tricks, please.)
Shop now: Frisco Rainbow Dog & Cat Costume, $15; chewy.com
Snowman
So cute—and you can basically just leave it on from now until March while you both hibernate all winter and no one would question it.
Shop now: Snowman Dog Costume, $25; halloweencostumes.com