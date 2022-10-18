Every day is a reason to honor your pooch, so you'll need to go way beyond a simple "Happy Gotcha Day!" to celebrate your dog's adoption.

A gotcha day for dogs is always a joyous event, a truly memorable experience worth commemorating year after year. Whether you adopted a rescue dog, couldn't resist keeping your foster pup, or took in a beloved pet of a friend or family member who needed peace of mind, you and your pooch have a lot to celebrate!

What Is Gotcha Day?

Loving pet parents recognize gotcha day when they don't know the actual birth date of their rescue dog. Instead, they highlight the day they adopted and brought home their new canine friend and began a wonderful life together filled with endless walkies, nuzzles, and adventures.

15 Ways To Celebrate Gotcha Day

Some pups pick up on your excitement and can't wait to play the day away, while others will simply be content with a tasty treat and curl up beside you, basking in all the loving pats. You know your canine buddy best, but we're certain at least one of these "Happy Gotcha Day!" activities will make them feel extra special.

1. Host a Gotcha Party

This seems like the obvious celebration of your pup's time with you, doesn't it? Whip up a doggy playdate that's the envy of the dog park with these gotcha day party tips and dog-friendly picnic ideas.

2. Share Their Gotcha Stories on Social Media

Few things are as adorable as happy doggies filling our feeds! Just like Lenny the bulldog, Spike, and Fudge the beagle, your pup's gotchversary is worth sharing—preferably by chronicling your years together in a fun photo montage.

3. Visit a Pet Store for a New Toy

We're always curating playthings we think our dogs would like. However, this time, let your dog go through his favorite toy store to sniff all the toys and choose whichever pleases him! Picking one (or two!) might look something like this.

4. Donate to Your Local Animal Shelter

Your local animal shelter or rescue organization always—always—needs and appreciates donations of time, money, and other forms of support. Acknowledge the glorious gotcha day for your dog by being of service in some way.

5. Frolic through an Agility Course or Game

For your energetic woofer, give him a day of active fun! Set up a zippy agility course in your backyard, or try some clever indoor games that look like play but allow for training, too.

6. Double Gotcha Day

Ready for pup twins? Celebrate gotcha day times two by adopting a sibling for your pet! Confirm how much it costs ahead of time and maybe arrange to foster for a few weeks, too, just to make sure there's eventual harmony in the doghouse.

7. Take Them on an Extended 'Sniffari'

We look at dogs sniffing butts and think "Ewwww!" but for them, this is an extended news report on what's happening in the world. Canines have up to 300 million scent receptors in their noses, and they use all of them. So really thrill your four-pawed pal on his special day and visit a new location to let him simply sniff for 30–60 minutes—it's like going to a movie!

8. Ring in Yappy Hour

Don't have time for a full-blown party? Then invite a few human and doggy friends over for a yappy hour! Try these ideas for a howling good time at home, or search for dog-friendly bars near you.

9. Pick Out a New Collar and ID Tag

Jazz up your pup with a snazzy new collar to celebrate gotcha day. Be it leather or sparkly, personalized or durable, collars add just the right amount of flair. Don't forget the ID tag! These glow-in-the-dark and Bluetooth-enabled options combine technology and style to keep your pooch safe.

10. Make Your Pup's Favorite Treat

Of course there should be cake, but what about other nummies, such as homemade treats you can make with your dog, crunchy cookies, and a safe-for-pups "nice" cream? Mmmm! He probably won't mind if you take a nibble or two as well.

11. Plan a Dog Park Tour

We often take our four-legged buds to the same dog park because, well, they look forward to seeing their friends there. But another way to celebrate a gotcha day is to take them on an adventure to a completely different park. New sniffs! New playmates!

12. Sign Up for New Training Classes

13. Schedule a Spa Day

Ahhhh, nothing like a primp day at the groomer followed by a relaxing massage! Oh, right, make sure to schedule something similar for yourself, too.

14. Arrange for a Pet Portrait

An annual dog gotcha day is the perfect opportunity to arrange for a special portrait showing your furball in all his glory, especially if it was an irresistible shelter photo that brought you together. Here are tips for how to take a great pet photo, or maybe hire a professional photographer to do the job. Then, create a custom portrait gift to enjoy until next year!

15. Take a Special Trip