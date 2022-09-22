14 Fun Fall Activities To Do With Your Dog, From Apple Picking To Getting Lost in a Corn Maze

Every season has its beauty and comforts, but we're especially keen on fall. Not just because the trees become saturated with color and dogs start wearing adorable sweaters. There are also a bunch of fall activities for dogs and their people to do together.

If you're wondering what to do with your dog this autumn, look no further. We've put together a doggy-themed seasonal bucket list so you and your pup can have a tail-wagging good time together!

1. Visit a Pumpkin Patch

Celebrate the harvest season with a visit to a dog-friendly pumpkin patch. Your pooch can sniff out the best gourd to buy, and you can snap some Instagram-worthy pictures of your pup amid a sea of pumpkins. Just be sure your pooch goes potty before you hit the pumpkin patch—otherwise, it could be a you-pee-on-it, you-purchase-it situation.

2. Pick Apples

Homemade applesauce, apple pie, apple cake, apple crisp—there's really no end of scrumptious treats you can make from a peck of apples. And picking the fruit yourself gives you even more reason to brag about your delish desserts. Take your pup to a dog-friendly apple orchard to walk through rows of fruit-filled trees. Keep your camera handy to capture your dog being super cute at the apple orchard, and feel free to share a bit of apple with your pup—they're safe for dogs to eat in moderation (minus the core and seeds!).

3. Take a Hike

Is your furry pal friskier in the fall? After the summer heat, cooler temps can be a relief for dogs, so your canine might appreciate the outdoors more. Take advantage of your pup's newfound stamina and go on a hike or a long walk at a nearby park or in your neighborhood. Bonus points for choosing a place with gorgeous fall foliage.

4. Watch a Football Game

If you're a football fan, there's no better time than fall when the TV features game after game. Dedicate an afternoon or evening to hooting and hollering for your favorite team with your pup at your side. Show your team spirit with matching jerseys and don't forget the munchies for you and your pet!

5. Bake Homemade Treats

Let's just call fall what it is: the unofficial kick-off of baking season. It's when the oven turns on and yummy smells fill your home. And don't think for a second that your dog isn't aware of every delicious recipe you're whipping up. Avoid your dog's guilt-inducing, super-sad, puppy-eyes look and bake some pumpkin-flavored dog treats for your pooch to enjoy, too.

6. Carve Pumpkins

Once you open up the pumpkin and get all the guts out—vets don't recommend feeding dogs raw pumpkin—feel free to let your pup join in on the fun. Want to take your gourd to the next level? Carve your dog's face on the pumpkin.

7. Enter a Pet Costume Contest

We might be a little biased, but we think pet costume contests are one of the best things about Halloween (as long as your pet is comfortable in a costume, of course!). Find or make a hilarious Halloween costume for your dog and enter a competition. You and your pup can strut your stuff in a Halloween parade or at a fall festival. There are even pet costume contests done completely online by submitting photos.

couple and their dog in Halloween costumes taking a selfie Credit: svetikd / Getty

8. Play in Fallen Leaves

You have to rake leaves anyway so why not make it fun? Throw a bunch in the air and watch your pupper jump for them. Dogs also adore rolling around in and leaping into piles of autumn leaves.

9. Work on Puzzles

With shorter days and longer nights, you'll be spending more time indoors during autumn. A great way to pass the time is to do a puzzle. Get a dog puzzle toy for your pup and a dog-themed jigsaw puzzle for yourself and you can work on them side by side.

10. Get Cozy

Autumn's crisp air seems to be an unspoken call to feather your nest. Throw a snuggly blanket on the couch for cuddle sessions and movie nights with your pup. Consider a heated dog bed for the cold nights ahead and stock up on firewood.

11. Find Your Way Out of a Corn Maze

Getting lost in a corn maze is a classic fall activity. Who better to help you find a way out than your pooch? Dog-friendly corn mazes allow your pet to be at your side as you explore the cornfield. Larger ones have miles of trails so you and your dog can get your steps in while enjoying the autumnal vibes.

12. Plan the Thanksgiving Menu

Many people look forward to the Thanksgiving feast all year. With a menu of traditional foods like turkey and stuffing, pumpkin pie, and scalloped potatoes, who wouldn't be hungry? When you're mapping out what you'll make, consider Fido, too. Some Thanksgiving foods can be safe for canines in small quantities. Top your pup's kibble with a few bites of plain turkey (no seasoning) or spoonfuls of canned pumpkin (no sugar or spices) to make sure they get to enjoy the holiday, too.

13. Enter a Charity 5K Race

Taking part in a race on Thanksgiving Day is a great way to get out of the house and exercise before the big feast later. Plus, it's a fun twist on your pooch's daily walk and turkey trots usually support a worthy cause. Just check with the race organizer first to make sure dogs are allowed in your particular race. And if you're having guests to your house and your dog is wary of strangers, a walk can get some of their energy out before the chaos.

14. Watch the National Dog Show