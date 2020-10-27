These 10 Dog-Friendly Halloween Treats Are Scary Good
It’s Halloween night. You and your pup are wearing matching Halloween costumes, and you have a big bucket of candy ready for the neighborhood trick-or-treaters. You’re cozied up indoors, keeping your pup safe by not taking him outside on Halloween night. As you reach into your bucket and pull out a few Snickers to munch on while you wait for the doorbell to ring, your dog looks up at you with those big eyes and seems to ask if you have any special Halloween treats for him.
Lucky for all of our pups, so many pet brands have debuted limited-edition Halloween dog treats to make sure no one feels left out—and to make sure the dogs stay out of the candy and chocolate. From chewy pumpkin treats to Halloween-shaped cookies, we’ve rounded up the nine best dog-friendly Halloween treats so you and your four-legged friend can both have a safe, fun, tasty trick-or-treat night together.
Beggin’ Fun Size Trick or Treat Variety Pack
This special Halloween edition is a fang-tastic option to include your pup or the neighborhood pack in the trick-or-treat fun! This variety pack includes two fun-sized flavors dogs will love: Beggin’ Original with Bacon and Beggin’ with Bacon and Cheese.
Shop now: Beggin’ Fun Size Trick or Treat Variety Pack, $10; chewy.com
Three Dog Bakery Classic Cremes Cookies
These carob and peanut butter cookies are essentially dog-friendly Oreos—how could any pup not love them? Reviewers say they smell good enough for humans to eat, but we recommend leaving these for the dogs and grabbing a Reese’s for yourself instead.
Shop now: Three Dog Bakery Classic Cremes Cookies, $7; chewy.com
Wufers Halloween Cookie Box
Your dog will go nuts over these adorable cookies. This box includes 15 handmade cookies in spooky shapes like a sugar skull, bone, jack-o-lantern, ghost, and even a doggie skeleton. They’re individually wrapped so you can keep them all for your dog or share with his favorite puppy pals.
Shop now: Wufers Halloween Cookie Box, $40; wufers.com
Sugar Skull Durable Rubber Dog Toy
This sugar skull toy will be sure to get your pup in the Halloween spirit! Stuff this durable rubber toy with their favorite treats or kibble, and they’ll be too busy playing to worry about the doorbell ringing all night.
Shop now: Sugar Skull Durable Rubber Dog Toy, $12; amazon.com
Boutique Witch’s Brew Cauldron Cookies
According to reviewers, these carob- and vanilla-flavored treats are a huge hit with their dogs, and even the pickiest pups love them. These come in pumpkin and bat shapes, so they’re perfect to serve up on Halloween to any four-legged trick-or-treaters.
Shop now: Boutique Witch’s Brew Cauldron Cookies, $5; petco.com
Zuke’s Mini Naturals Pumpkins
These mini treats made from real turkey and pumpkin will be a fall tradition your pup will love. Their mini size means your pup can munch on them while you munch on all the Halloween candy, sans tummy ache.
Shop now: Zuke’s Mini Naturals Pumpkins, $10; amazon.com
Greenies Scary Berry Dental Dog Treats
Dogs know and love Greenies, and now you can give them some variety with this scary berry blueberry flavor that’s perfect for Halloween. These chewy dental treats are shaped like toothbrushes and help clean your pup’s teeth and get rid of doggy breath.
Shop now: Greenies Scary Berry Dental Dog Treats, $8; chewy.com
Bocce’s Bakery Pumpkin Cheesecake Biscuits
These pumpkin cheesecake bites come from Bocce’s Bakery’s limited-edition menu, so don’t miss out! These treats are made with four simple ingredients: oat flour, pumpkin, cream cheese, and cinnamon and are shaped in the letter “B.” Your dog will love their unique, crunchy taste.
Shop now: Bocce’s Bakery Pumpkin Cheesecake Biscuits, $14; amazon.com
Jinx Pumpkin & Apple Dog Biscuits
What could be more perfect for fall than these pumpkin and apple snacks? The only thing better would be a slice of pie to enjoy alongside your pup while he devours these all natural biscuits made from human-grade ingredients.
Shop now: Jinx Pumpkin & Apple Recipe Dog Biscuits, $12; jinx.com