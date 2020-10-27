These 10 Dog-Friendly Halloween Treats Are Scary Good

It’s Halloween night. You and your pup are wearing matching Halloween costumes, and you have a big bucket of candy ready for the neighborhood trick-or-treaters. You’re cozied up indoors, keeping your pup safe by not taking him outside on Halloween night. As you reach into your bucket and pull out a few Snickers to munch on while you wait for the doorbell to ring, your dog looks up at you with those big eyes and seems to ask if you have any special Halloween treats for him.