Bunny-shaped or not, chocolate is off limits. So are plastic eggs, which can break and get caught in your dog's gums or throat. If you're thinking about adding a doggie Easter egg hunt to the day's activities, use hard-boiled eggs. Also be wary of fake grass and other fillers. Some curious pups may find all that shiny, crinkly grass irresistible, but if swallowed, it can get tangled in their digestive track and need to be surgically removed. Follow these tips, and there's no bones about it, your dog will be hopping for joy. Plus, involving your dog in the Easter festivities will have your whole family grinning from bunny ear to bunny ear.