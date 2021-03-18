Move over bunny rabbits: Easter has gone to the dogs! From treats and toys to collars and costumes, there are a plethora of products that your four-legged friend would be delighted to find in an Easter basket. Making an Easter basket for your dog is easy and affordable. We've hunted down the best dog-approved goodies that will provide hours of fun on Easter Sunday. There's something here to suit any pup's taste and any owner's budget.
Bunny-shaped or not, chocolate is off limits. So are plastic eggs, which can break and get caught in your dog's gums or throat. If you're thinking about adding a doggie Easter egg hunt to the day's activities, use hard-boiled eggs. Also be wary of fake grass and other fillers. Some curious pups may find all that shiny, crinkly grass irresistible, but if swallowed, it can get tangled in their digestive track and need to be surgically removed. Follow these tips, and there's no bones about it, your dog will be hopping for joy. Plus, involving your dog in the Easter festivities will have your whole family grinning from bunny ear to bunny ear.
That’s so fetch! These springtime tennis balls feature a darling daisy pattern that adds a little style to playtime. Not only do they look cute, they have a squeaker and all the bounciness of a regular tennis ball. They’re made with non-abrasive material that’s gentle on teeth and gums. That means more playtime in warmer weather.
Shop now: Easter Spring Tennis Ball Dog Toy, $5; chewy.com
A beautiful Easter collar is a great way for your pets to celebrate if they hate dressing up in costumes. This polyester collar features a floral springtime pattern and is available in two colors: pink and mint green. It also comes with a bunny bling accessory that can be attached if your dogs are feeling extra fancy.
Shop now: Easter Bunny Dog Collar, $19; amazon.com
These hand-woven rope carrots are too cute to eat, but that won’t stop your pup from trying to chow down on the cotton toys. The carrots are great for small dogs and teething pups who might otherwise be tempted to gnaw on your shoes and furniture. Plus, they clean teeth, massage gums, fight plaque, and help prevent cavities.
Shop now: Carrot Rope Dog Toy, $9; amazon.com
Whether you’re headed to an Easter egg hunt or on a springtime stroll, every walk is an event that should be attended in style. This festive leash will make your four-legged friend feel like he or she is strutting the catwalk—or should we say dogwalk? Complete the look with a matching collar.
Shop now: Easter Bunny Dog Leash, $10; chewy.com
Your dogs won’t even know they’re missing out on the Reese’s eggs when they have their own pooch-friendly peanut butter snacks to munch on. While you rot your teeth with candy, your pooch will be chowing down on organic treats made without sugar, preservatives, or artificial colors. The gift box comes with nine egg-shaped treats in assorted colors and designs, as well as four bones.
Shop now: Easter Egg Dog Treats, $25; etsy.com
A bandana is the perfect Easter accessory if your pet hates T-shirts and costumes. It fits loosely around your dog’s neck and is so comfortable, you might actually have time to snap a cute photo. This four-pack of pastel plaid scarves is decorated with rabbits, carrots and other patterns that will make your pet even more adorable.
Shop now: Easter Dog Bandanas, $13; amazon.com
Dogs can’t partake in the bounty of a traditional candy-filled Easter basket, but they’ll be just as delighted with these carrot cake dog treats. The tasty vegan morsels are made with organic carrots, cinnamon, ginger, and vanilla to help support healthy skin and coat.
Shop now: Carrot Cake Dog Treats, $14; etsy.com
Add a touch of nostalgia to your dog’s Easter basket with this snuggly Lamb Chop toy. The stuffed animal looks just like Shari Lewis’ beloved ’90s puppet, with one small addition—bunny ears! There’s a squeaker inside that may tempt some dogs to tear poor Lamb Chop to shreds. But if your hound doesn’t have the killer instinct, Lamb Chop makes the best cuddle companion.
Shop now: Lamb Chop Easter Plush Dog Toy, $7; chewy.com
The first step to lavishing your pet with Easter goodies is to find the right container. These personalized doggy baskets come in a variety of colors and fit all sorts of treats and toys. Plus, the durable material can withstand your pup’s eager attempts to discover the egg-citing gifts inside.
Shop now: Personalized Dog Easter Basket, $6; etsy.com
Add some Easter fun to your canine’s toy collection. This rope toy featuring three hipster chicks is perfect for hatching up new games during playtime. Each plush chick has a built-in squeaker, and the cotton rope is also great for classic interactive games like fetch and tug-of-war.
Shop now: Rope with Plush Chicks Dog Toy, $10; chewy.com
Where my Peeps at? You’ll never wonder again with this show-stopping costume for your furry best friend. The colorful getup is designed to look like the iconic marshmallow bunnies. The soft fleece jumpsuit attaches around the neck and slips over pets’ paws to stay in place. The outfit is custom made for dogs up to 20 pounds.
Shop now: Custom Easter Peeps Dog Costume, $60; etsy.com
No Easter basket is complete without bunny ears. With this four-in-one set, you not only get a headpiece but also a bow tie, cottontail, and rope carrot toy to complete the ensemble. This costume will no doubt put an extra skip in your dog’s step during the Easter festivities.
Shop now: Doggie Easter Costume, $13; amazon.com
This toy comes with everything your dog needs to celebrate this Easter. The plush basket is stuffed with two eggs and features a convenient handle for your pups to carry around their new goodies. Plus, the toy squeaks and crinkles with various textures to stimulate your dog’s senses.
Shop now: Easter Basket Plush Dog Toy, $14; chewy.com
With Easter arriving early this year, it may be a little chilly in some parts of the country. Keep your pet warm at the Easter egg hunt with these adorable pastel sweaters. The outfits are great for small- to medium-size dogs and will keep them looking their Sunday best.
Shop now: Easter Day Dog Shirt, $16; amazon.com
Your dog will be egg-static to play with these vibrant squeaker toys. They are great for solo play or fetch. For extra fun, hide them around your house or in your yard and get your own canine egg hunt rolling. No matter how you play with them, they’re the perfect addition to your dog’s Easter basket.
Shop now: Plush Egg Dog Toy, $9; chewy.com
Give your pet an Easter surprise with this interactive toy guaranteed to keep them mentally stimulated and physically engaged. This egg toy can be opened to reveal a chick with a built-in squeaker that encourages your dog’s burrowing instincts. Once your dog destroys the chick, there’s an egg-stra surprise waiting—a ball for even more playtime!
Shop now: Easter Egg 3-in-1 Dog Toy, $9; chewy.com
Let’s face it. Some Easter Bunny costumes can be downright weird. But here’s one that won’t scare the chocolate out of innocent children. In this super soft fleece hoodie, complete with floppy ears and a cottontail, your doggo will keep everyone smiling from ear to ear. The easy pullover design is available in multiple sizes.
Shop now: Easter Bunny Dog Hoodie, starting at $15; petco.com
Does somebunny need a new bed? This Easter, your dog can hop into this comfy cuddler with floppy ears and a pink carrot interior. Your pet will love the soft foam pillow, and you’ll love how easy it is to clean. The removable cushion insert sits atop a water- and dirt-resistant bottom. Plus, the bed is machine washable and dryer safe.
Shop now: Best Friends by Sheri Bunny Cuddler Dog Bed, $25; chewy.com