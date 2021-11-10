17 Ridiculously Cute Dog Christmas Cards to Send This Holiday Season
For many families, the holiday season is a time to spread tidings of well wishes and cheer. The annual mailing is a way to celebrate the year that's passed while looking forward to the one to come. As you're browsing for ideas, don't forget about the happiest, fluffiest member of your family: the pup!
These dog Christmas cards highlight your whole family, two-legged and four-legged alike. You can choose from hilarious ideas that poke fun of your doggo's mischievous side or ones that illustrate the love they bring to all. We bet your friends and family will treasure the card so much, and hang it proudly on the fridge.
17 Dog Christmas Cards for the Jolliest Holiday Season
1 Pearhead Letters From Your Pet Gift Set
If you're looking for a keepsake that will last for decades to come, this dog Christmas card fits the bill. It includes three envelopes, three cards, and an ink pad. After pressing your pup's paw on the ink pad, stamp it on each card for a unique print. Once dry, you can write a message from you or your dog and pop it in the mail. It's a one-of-a-kind card for the most beloved recipients.
2 Custom Pet Portrait + Christmas Card, Pet Holiday Card
Once you fall in love with one dog, it's super tempting to adopt another one. After all, doesn't your pup need a pal? If you welcomed another four-legged buddy into your home this year, honor their arrival with this custom dog illustration featuring two pets. Make sure to keep one for yourself as a memento!
3 Personalized Dog Christmas Cards Set Pack Of 10
'Tis the season to dress your dog up in anything and everything festive. We're talking Santa hats, string lights, red-and-green outfits, and the list goes on. If your pup doesn't enjoy wearing clothes or other accessories (we don't blame them!), this card is the next best thing. These cards are blank on the inside, so you have plenty of space to gush about your floof.
4 12 Dogs of Christmas Cards
On the first day of Christmas, your true love gave to you ... a chew toy buried in your Christmas tree! This funny dog Christmas card isn't personalized, but it's hilarious, making fun of the mess dogs get themselves into, no matter the time of year. For fellow pup-lovers in your life, this card will have them chuckling by the mailbox.
5 Papyrus Christmas Card Dog Pair
If you only have a few friends who understand the importance of pets, this card is sure to bring them joy this season. Send them this thoughtful, handmade card that features a pair of pups sporting their most festive outfits. You can sign the dog Christmas card from you, your human family members, and of course, the puppies.
6 Snowman Puppy Exceptional Value Card (Set of 18)
Is there anything quite as adorable as your pet's reaction to snow? Some love it, others bark at it, many roll around in it, and nearly all will taste it. This budget-friendly card set highlights a winter wonderland scene with a sweet puppy. Paired with a jolly message, this card will have everyone in your life going "Aww!"
7 Minted Barking Holiday Customizable Card
Who doesn't love a good pun? This dog Christmas card will have your address book giggling at the clever play on words from the traditional holiday carol. Your hairy one does indeed sing—er, howl—with cheer when it's time for a treat or a belly rub. Add your favorite photo of your dog, type in a message, and these cards will be ready to send ASAP.
8 Minted Deck the Yard Customizable Card
Real talk: when you bought or rented your home, the fenced-in backyard was a major selling point. After all, pups love to roam wild and sniff until their heart's content, and you enjoy not having to worry about them wandering too far. However, now your yard is decked out with chew toys, half-eaten sticks, and plenty of love. This dog Christmas card gets the message right and features your floof's sweet mug.
9 Minted Ruff Year Customizable Card
Life lately has been full of change and uncertainty, but your four-legged buddy has kept you company through all of the ups and downs. Honor the "ruff" year and your favorite floof's love with this customizable card. Trust us: you're not the only pet owner (or human) who will relate.
10 Minted Barking Fun Customizable Card
If your pup could, they would join you in your annual holiday caroling chorus. Instead, they only have woofs and howls to communicate. Poke fun of this clever sentiment with a playful dog Christmas card highlighting your pup's funny facial expression. Might we suggest snapping a photo of them panting, barking, or smiling?
11 Minted Puppy Love and Joy Customizable Card
This all-in-one dog Christmas card unfolds from the envelope to reveal puppy love, a sweet note, and a super-cute photo of the whole family. We love the simplicity as well as the thoughtful touches, including a paw print on the return address and all of the space to rave about your pup. It's classic, cute, and ready to mail in no time.
12 Minted Not a Creature was Stirring Customizable Card
You thought the love between you and your pup was unconditional. Then, you introduce your pup to the family's tiniest member, and it was love at first sniff. If your home grew by tiny hands and feet this year, this touching card is a must. Grab a photo of your snuggling up to your newborn, upload it, and you're ready to turn everyone you know into mush.
13 Christmas Wishes, Puppy Dog Kisses Cute Pet Photo Holiday Card
Since your dog doesn't quite have a job (or thumbs), they can't stuff your stocking with a fancy gift or wrap a present and put it under the Christmas tree. They can, however, shower you with wet puppy dog kisses. This fun typography card is adorned with gold stars and leaves a space for you to upload an image of your doggo. All pet owners will relate to the affectionate note.
14 Santa Paws Naughty or Nice Two Dog Photo Card
Try as they might, your dogs might not always be on their best behavior. And while cleaning up muddy paw prints or the remnants of a toy isn't fun, it's part of the role of a pet parent. This dog Christmas card will get the fellow pup lovers in your life laughing as you decide if your dog was naughty or nice this year.
15 "Dear Santa, The Cat Did It" Holiday Card
Your dog and cat tolerate each other, and sometimes, they even snuggle up when no one is there to witness their bond. However, if given the opportunity, the pup would blame the feline for anything and everything, and this happy "howlidays" card is the perfect representation of their hot and cold friendship. We love the candy-striped back that adds another layer of festive cheer!
16 Unleash The Cheer Dog Photo Christmas Holiday Card
This dog Christmas card is really a message from your floof, who wants to unleash all of the holiday cheer, treats, and belly rubs to each visitor who comes over. It's a simple design featuring one photo, but it is the paw-fect way to send tidings of joy (and a great excuse for you to show off an adorable pic of your pet!).
17 Peace Joy & Chew Toys Holiday Pet Dog Photo Card
This hand-lettered typography dog Christmas card has a vintage feel with green and red banners. Find a photo of your pup enjoying their beloved treat, upload it, and you're ready to order as many as you'd like. It's an easy and wonderful way to bring cheer to your closest friends and family this holiday season.
