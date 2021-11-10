17 Ridiculously Cute Dog Christmas Cards to Send This Holiday Season

1 Pearhead Letters From Your Pet Gift Set

If you're looking for a keepsake that will last for decades to come, this dog Christmas card fits the bill. It includes three envelopes, three cards, and an ink pad. After pressing your pup's paw on the ink pad, stamp it on each card for a unique print. Once dry, you can write a message from you or your dog and pop it in the mail. It's a one-of-a-kind card for the most beloved recipients.

Shop now: Pearhead Letters From Your Pet Gift Set, $6; chewy.com