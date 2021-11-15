15 Scrumptious Christmas Dog Treats for Festive Floofs Everywhere
As you make your holiday shopping list (and yep, check it twice), you can't forget about your four-legged family members. Though you may find delight dressing them up in holiday-themed bandanas, sweaters, and other festive accessories, they'll feel the most loved through their tummies. (And not just belly rubs!)
Your pup will love snacking on these Christmas dog treats that tickle their tastebuds. From treat-focused Advent calendars to special releases from beloved brands, these 15 savory, sweet, and delicious ideas will make their holiday season. Grab one (or all) for stocking stuffers and wrapped gifts under the tree.
15 Positively Delicious Christmas Dog Treats
1 Merry & Bright™ Frosted Cookies Advent Calendar Dog Treats
Rather than only giving one Christmas dog treat to your furry pal, you can surprise them with a special gift each day of December. For those families that celebrate Advent season, include your pup in the fun with this frosted edition for doggos. Tucked inside the calendar are two different types of jerky, bone-shaped frosted cookies, and Santa-shaped biscuits. As soon as they hear you pull out the packaging, they'll come running!
Shop now: Merry & Bright™ Frosted Cookies Advent Calendar Dog Treats, $17; petsmart.com
2 WHIMZEES Holiday Small Holiday Dental Dog Treats
Truth be told, your pup could care less about the benefits of their nibbles. Instead, they're just salivating for a snack. These red-and-green Christmas dental chews are the best of both worlds, fulfilling your floof's cravings while also working to reduce tartar, bad breath, and plaque.
Shop now: WHIMZEES Holiday Small Holiday Dental Dog Treats, $8; target.com
3 MilkBone Holiday Tin with Original Beef Holiday Dog Biscuits Dog Treats
When you're picking up wrapping paper, tape, and a bag of candy canes, snatch up this Christmas dog treats tin from MilkBone. There's a mix of red and green stockings and trees as well as the traditional bone-shaped biscuits your pup is used to scarfing down. It's perfect to keep in the kitchen for when you're cookin' up holiday dishes and your pup is begging for a nibble. As a bonus, these treats offer some dental benefits and 12 vitamins and minerals.
Shop now: MilkBone Holiday Tin with Original Beef Holiday Dog Biscuits Dog Treats, $10; target.com
4 Puppy Scoops Holiday Dog Ice Cream Mix Gift Pack
While some folks have a winter wonderland during the holiday season, other families have sunshine and sand to greet Santa. This pet-friendly ice cream will be just the refresher they need for the doggo who lives in a hot climate. They even have holiday-inspired flavors like Christmas and peanut butter cookie. All you have to do is add water, freeze, and your pup will be happier than ever.
Shop now: Puppy Scoops Holiday Dog Ice Cream Mix Gift Pack, $15; amazon.com
5 Claudia's Gourmet Christmas Dog Treats: Reindeer Wonderland
Does your pup have a best friend? Maybe the neighbor's dog down the block or a favorite play buddy at the park. This holiday season, extend the gift of Christmas dog treats to your floof's pals with this perfectly wrapped collection. In addition to mouthwatering flavors inside the biscuit, each green and red creation is also drizzled with yogurt. Yum!
Shop now: Claudia's Gourmet Christmas Dog Treats: Reindeer Wonderland, $18; amazon.com
6 Good'n'Fun Holiday Chews & Treats
The holidays are a super-busy time of year, which means you might not be able to give your pup all of the attention they'd like. Instead, you can fill their time with 12 days of chews and treats. This collection features a wide variety of flavors, including beef, chicken, pork, chicken, and duck hide. Your pup will enjoy the treats, and you'll be happy knowing you made their tail wag in delight. Just remember, one treat a day and offer some extra water, too, since hides can make your pup's mouth and throat dry.
Shop now: Good'n'Fun Holiday Chews & Treats, $9; amazon.com
7 Merry Makings NOT Santa's Cookies Oven-Baked Creme Cookie Dog Treats
At first glance, these look just like the vanilla cream cookies your grandmother gave you on visits to her house. But Petco gave this classic dessert a canine makeover with pet-friendly ingredients. One pack of these oven-baked Christmas dog treats will get you through the holiday season—if you can resist those begging puppy eyes, that is.
Shop now: Merry Makings NOT Santa's Cookies Oven-Baked Creme Cookie Dog Treats, $7; petco.com
8 The Lazy Dog Cookie Co. Home For The Holidays Dog Treats
While you and your human family members are enjoying a holiday dinner with all the bells and whistles, your pup could feel left out. However, you can mimic honey-glazed ham with these Christmas dog treats, flavored with smoked pork and made with rolled oats. Did we mention the maple syrup glaze on top? Your pup says, "Woof, please!"
Shop now: The Lazy Dog Cookie Co. Home For The Holidays Dog Treats, $6; petco.com
9 Bocce's Bakery Lumps of Coal Soft & Chewy Dog Treats
If your doggo was more naughty than nice this year, these coal-inspired treats are a funny gift for their stocking! These soft and chewy treats are made with molasses, bone charcoal, and peanut butter. (Much tastier than an actual lump of coal, no doubt.)
Shop now: Bocce's Bakery Lumps of Coal Soft & Chewy Dog Treats, $7; chewy.com
10 Annie's Pooch Pops Christmas Holiday Peanut Butter Cannolis Dog Treats
Your dog is always curious about your desserts, and this holiday season, you can include them in the festive fun. How so? With these Christmas dog treats that look just like cannolis. They're made out of a soft biscuit and filled with peanut butter. We suggest gifting this pack early so your pup can enjoy one special treat a day throughout December.
Shop now: Annie's Pooch Pops Christmas Holiday Peanut Butter Cannolis Dog Treats, $12; chewy.com
11 Blue Dog Bakery Jingle Bites Gingerbread Flavor Dog Treats
Your pup may sniff around the gingerbread house you put together with your friends or family, but they probably aren't too interested in chowing down. However, when you tempt them with these Christmas dog treats, they'll be all ears and tails. These low-calorie, natural goodies have zero animal by-products, fillers, or artificial colors, preservatives or flavors.
Shop now: Blue Dog Bakery Jingle Bites Gingerbread Flavor Dog Treats, $5; chewy.com
12 Exclusively Dog Cookies Snowballs Vanilla Flavor Dog Treat
When it comes to snacking, most pups have a preference. Some like smaller nibbles that are soft and chewy. Others don't care about size, but they look forward to the satisfying crunch. These treats are ideal for the latter crowd. Vanilla-flavored and made with vegetarian, human-grade ingredients, these crunch dog biscuits will delight the pups who wish they could eat Santa's cookies.
Shop now: Exclusively Dog Cookies Snowballs Vanilla Flavor Dog Treats, $6; chewy.com
13 Greenies Seasonal Gingerbread Flavor Dental Dog Treats
Each morning, you're greeted with a sweet furry nuzzle ... and maybe some pretty stinky breath. Greenies to the rescue! These are the perfect multi-tasking stocking stuffer gift for any pup who is focused on chewing (or for pet parents who are focused on dental hygiene!).
Shop now: Greenies Seasonal Gingerbread Flavor Dental Dog Treats, $9; chewy.com
14 SodaPup Natural Rubber Christmas Ornament Dog Toy & Treat Dispenser
Rather than gifting a bag of Christmas dog treats that'll be gone in a hot second, consider this durable chew toy. Shaped like a Christmas ornament, it's also a treat dispenser that will fill your pup's afternoon with playtime as they work to reveal their nibbles. You can add kibble, larger treats, frozen peanut butter, and plenty of other goodies. Bonus: this chew toy is also dishwasher safe, so you can get all that slobber off after they're finished.
Shop now: SodaPup - Natural Rubber Christmas Ornament Dog Toy & Treat Dispenser, $11; walmart.com
15 Bocce's Bakery Figgy Pudding Apples, Bacon & Honey Recipe Soft & Chewy Dog Treats
Made in the U.S., these Christmas dog treats are inspired by the festive holiday carol and mimic the taste of "figgy pudding." The treats are made with a yummy combo of peanut butter, apples, honey, and bacon. Even better than the tasty flavors, this edible gift doesn't have by-products, fillers, or wheat, so it might be a good fit for sensitive tummies.
Shop now: Bocce's Bakery Figgy Pudding Apples, Bacon & Honey Recipe Soft & Chewy Dog Treats, $7; chewy.com