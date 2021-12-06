'Tis the season to gather your loved ones—both human and furry—in the living room to watch holiday classics. After grabbing a cup of hot cocoa and a bowl of popcorn, pulling on your fuzzy socks, wrapping up in a blanket, and getting your pup a chew stick to nibble on, you can tune in to one of these Christmas dog movies to feel extra festive.

Ideal for kiddos, the whole family, or when just you and your pup are having a movie night together, these films feature a doggo sidekick or main character. From cult classics like How the Grinch Stole Christmas and A Charlie Brown Christmas to more obvious pup picks, like Beethoven's Christmas Adventure, all of these films will leave everyone in your fam in the holiday spirit.

1. How The Grinch Stole Christmas! (1966)

There's much to love about the crooked-grin and hidden soft side of everyone's favorite Christmas villain, The Grinch. He's green with envy and spiteful at times, but he always has a soft spot in his heart for his pup, Max. Max steadfastly pulls his sleigh … and encourages him to soften up a bit, making it one of the best movies to watch with your dog.

RELATED: Dog Names from Movies for Your Furry Film Critic

2. A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965)

This classic Christmas dog movie features the entire Peanuts crew, and reminds us all of what really matters during the festive (and stressful!) holiday season: our community. Even if your tree is lightly decorated and sparse with leaves, there's plenty to love about joining with those who matter the most, including your doggo. In this holiday film, Snoopy the Dog is so excited for Christmas he enters his decorated doghouse in the holiday display contest. You'll have to watch to see if he wins!

3. Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws (2009)

This appropriate-for-all-ages Christmas dog movie follows the story of "The Buddies," a group of five fast-talking, super-adorable golden retriever puppies. It's a spinoff series of the widely popular Air Bud movies and delivers that same feel-good, heartwarming vibe. With this holiday mission, they're helping Santa Paws' son, Puppy Paws, discover the true meaning of Christmas. With plenty of "woofing," prepare for your dog to engage with the screen during this must-see movie.

RELATED: Watch This Golden Retriever Sing Christmas Songs for an Instant Boost of Holiday Cheer

4. Beethoven's Christmas Adventure (2011)

Who doesn't love good ol' Beethoven and his mischievous—and often, hilarious—journeys? There's a long list of Beethoven films, all of which are worth a watch. However, Beethoven's Christmas Adventure is the best Christmas dog movie during the holidays, since it makes the oversized floof a hero. You'll be captivated as you watch the iconic St. Bernard save Christmas by finding Santa's stolen bag of presents.

5. The 12 Dogs of Christmas (2005)

While you asked Santa for one new puppy for each of the 12 days of Christmas, he might not be able to carry all of them on his sleigh. Instead, you can get a dose of cuteness with this Christmas dog movie, which stars a whopping 101 dogs. Yep, that's right: 101! In this classic tale, a young girl sets up a school pageant to help dogs find homes when her town tries to ban dogs. Will she reverse the court order? And save Christmas and the dogs? We hope so!

6. A Christmas Story (1983)

One of the most popular holiday movies of all time, A Christmas Story follows the story of the Parker family in the 1940s. Though you probably remember iconic lines like "You'll shoot your eye out!" or the infamous leg lamp gift, there are dogs in this movie, too! It features "The Bumpus Hounds," a pack of hound dogs that live next door and pester Ralphie's dad when they eat the holiday turkey.

7. An All Dogs Christmas Carol (1998)

Charles Dickens' classic story A Christmas Carol has been remade many times over, highlighting a variety of actors and storylines. When looking for the best Christmas movies to watch with your dog, though, check out this pup-ified version that tells the story from a floof's perspective. It'll have both you and your furry companion wagging your tails in delight.

8. A Doggone Christmas (2016)

If you're tired of the same Christmas dog storyline and you're looking for something new and exciting, this is the film for you. It stars a telepathic dog who escapes from the CIA. Urgently, the government tries to capture him, but two brothers come to the rescue and hide the dog for his safety. It all takes place during the holiday season, making it extra special and high-energy.

9. Lady and the Tramp (1955)

At first thought, this beloved Disney film from the 1950s may not seem like a dog Christmas movie. However, these star-crossed and furry lovers begin their romance on Christmas and seal their love a year later, also on December 25. Sing along to your memorable tunes and watch the cocker spaniel and mutt fall head over tail this holiday season.

10. Project: Puppies for Christmas (2019)

This more recent film teaches us about the good deeds that come from helping others. In this Christmas dog movie, two young girls decide to help their super-grumpy neighbor, so they'll win brownie points with Santa. Their goal? To get puppies for Christmas, of course! Even if, ahem, those people aren't always appreciative.

11. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964)

Another cult favorite, everyone's favorite red-nosed reindeer, Rudolph, steals the show in this 1964 movie. However, if you pay attention, Yukon Cornelius, the prospector that joins Rudolph and Hermie on their journey, has a team of sled dogs. They aren't your typical dogs, though! Instead, they are a misfit pack, including a poodle, cocker spaniel, St. Bernard, dachshund, and collie.

12. The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)