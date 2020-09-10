Holidays & Celebrations

Make sure your pet is having just as much fun as you are (or maybe more!) throughout the holiday seasons. Read up on exciting ways to include your pets in the holidays and advice to keep them feeling safe and loved throughout.

Does Your Pet Have What It Takes To Be the Next Cadbury Egg Commercial Star?

Cadbury’s contest winner gets $5,000—and the candy company is pledging $15,000 to the ASPCA, too.
10 Easy, Adorable Ways to Show Your Cat Some Love This Valentine’s Day

These Valentine’s Day ideas for cats are pretty much purr-fect.
11 Sweet, Simple, and Special Ways to Show Your Dog Love This Valentine’s Day

Celebrate puppy love with these sweet Valentine’s Day ideas for dogs.
Watch This Dog Sing Christmas Songs for an Instant Boost of Holiday Cheer

Hugo the golden retriever has a pretty refined palate when it comes to Christmas carols.
20 of the Best Dog Christmas Gifts to Get Your Pup in the Holiday Spirit

Make this a Christmas your dog will never forget.
Jonathan Van Ness Shares Tips and Tricks for Pet Parents This Holiday Season

Our favorite Queer Eye star and pet lover shares his journey as a pet parent and making the most of the holiday season with your furry companions.

8 Purrfect Cat Subscription Boxes to Treat Your Feline This Year

The contents of these packages will mean your cat actually wants more than just the box this time.
18 Christmas Outfits That Will Make Your Dog Look Paws-itively Jolly

Let your dog join in on the holiday spirit with these Christmas outfits, dresses, costumes, and pajamas.
The Joyous “Raise the Woof!” Is the First Christmas Song for Dogs

16 Adorable Products To Include Your Pet in the Hanukkah Celebrations

Here's Why You Need a Christmas Tree Gate for Your Pet (and Where to Find One That's Cute)

Dr. Evan Antin Authored a New Book and It's Chock-Full of Adventure

Escape—Virtually—for the Holidays With Evan Antin’s World Wild Vet

20 Pet Christmas Ornaments To Celebrate Your Furry Friend This Holiday Season

Decorate your Christmas tree this year with these pawsitively perfect ornaments.

Aldi’s New Dog and Cat Treat Advent Calendars Launch Tomorrow—and They’re Under $6

These 10 Dog-Friendly Halloween Treats Are Scary Good

11 Cat Advent Calendars for a Purrfect Christmas Countdown

19 Custom Gifts For Anyone Obsessed With Their Pets

The 8 Best Dog Advent Calendars To Spoil Your Good Boy

Tips to Make Thanksgiving Safer for Your Pets This Holiday Season

How to Keep Your Pets Safe During the Holiday Hustle and Bustle

Santa Paws Is Coming to Town: 14 Stocking Stuffers to Grab for Spot

On-Trend Gifts for Every Pet Parent on Your List

13 Instagram Cats to Get You in the Halloween Spirit

How to Cat-Proof Your Christmas Tree to Keep Kitty Safe

5 Tips to Keep Pets Safe This Halloween

20 Gifts for Dog Lovers They’ll Be Doggone Excited About

The 12 Best Gifts for Cat Lovers of All Kinds

The Best Dog Christmas Sweaters to Bring More Cheer to the End of 2020

Twin It Up With These Dog and Owner Halloween Costumes

Strike Back Against Boring Halloween Costumes with 9 Star Wars Inspired Outfits

From Ewoks to Bark Vader, These Star Wars Pet Costumes are the Cutest in the Galaxy

Our Top Picks for the Spookiest Spider Dog Halloween Costumes

8 of the Best Pet Halloween Costumes for Cats or Dogs

14 of the Best Dog Halloween Costumes for 2020

The Elf on the Shelf Meets His Match in Adorable Christmas Prank War with Two Clever Dogs

This Couple Had an Adorable Gender Reveal Photo Shoot for Their Newly Adopted Puppy

