If you're still on the hunt for that perfect piece of holiday decor—look no further. Not only does it require just three supplies (most of which you probably already have on hand), this DIY bone wreath is a great way to include a little piece of your pup in the holiday decorations. Plus, it makes a great last-minute gift for any fellow pet parents in your life.

With just three simple steps, you'll have your newest holiday statement piece in no time.

What You'll Need

Cardboard

Festive Ribbon

Dog Treats

1. Draw and Cut Two Circles

The first step in creating your bone wreath is to grab a piece of cardboard (we recommend using an old delivery box) and draw or trace two circles that will become the base of the wreath. Start by drawing one large circle (diameter of around 12 inches,) and one smaller circle (diameter of around 9.5 inches) that will become the inner circle. If you're feeling confident in your circle-drawing ability, you can freehand it—otherwise, trace a round household object such as a pot lid or cake pan to give you a perfect circle. After making sure your wreath is at least 1.5 inches thick, go ahead and cut out your circles with scissors.

2. Wrap Ribbon Around the Wreath

After your circles are cut out, tape a piece of ribbon to the cardboard and wrap it tightly around both circles. Repeat this process until the entire wreath is covered.

3. Wrap Treats All the Way Around