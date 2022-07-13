Your pooch will love playing with this squeaky dog bone, and you'll love how easy it is to make.

When your pupper can't get enough of squeaky dog toys, you can replenish their stash in no time flat with this DIY dog toy. This stylish dog bone would also be a good toy for "Fetch!" and "Drop it!" training, so make a big batch. Or if your canine pal likes to curl up with something fuzzy, choose a more snuggly fabric and this toy doubles as a cuddle buddy.

We show you how to cut and sew the fabric, plus how to safely conceal a squeaking device inside the toy—you can purchase squeakers at your local pet store or online.

What You'll Need

Dog bone template (try this free pattern!)

1/3 yard fabric

1/4 yard duck cloth (canvas)

Pencil

Iron and ironing board

Scissors

Straight pins

Needle and thread

Ruler

Dog toy squeakers

Polyester fiberfill

1. Cut and Prep the Fabric

cutting out diy dog bones with scissors Credit: Courtesy of Better Homes and Gardens

To make these DIY dog toys, start by picking a fabric. You can use any cloth you're able to sew through—cotton, felt, faux fur, denim, or anything else that catches your eye. Start with 1/3 yard for each bone you want to make.

Cut the fabric in half. Fold one piece in half, bringing the two longer edges together. Then fold it in half again, quartering the fabric. Repeat with the other half of your cut material. Lightly iron both pieces.

Download, print, and cut out the bone pattern. Line the pattern up to the corner of the fabric's folded edges and trace with a pencil. Repeat this with your second piece of folded fabric.

Cut along the lines and unfold. Pin the pieces together with the right sides of the fabric facing each other.

Beginner's tip: The "right side" refers to the side of the fabric you want to see on the outside of your finished project. The "wrong side" refers to the side of the fabric that lines the inside of the finished project.

2. Conceal the Squeaker

creating diy dog bone squeaker pouch Credit: Courtesy of Better Homes and Gardens

To give your homemade dog toy an extra level of safety, enclose the squeaking device inside a sewn pouch. That way, if the squeaker comes loose from the bone during some heavy-duty chewing, it won't pose a choking hazard for your pet.

Cut a square piece of duck cloth (canvas fabric) that's large enough to cover the squeaker. Sew three sides shut to create a pocket. Place the squeaker inside, then sew it shut. Repeat this process for every squeaker you want inside the bone.

Once this pouch is sewn up, you're ready to stuff it inside the toy. (Of course, if your pet is squeaker-adverse, you can skip this whole step and move directly to step 3.)

3. Sew the Bone Shut

inserting stuffing into diy fabric dog bone Credit: Courtesy of Better Homes and Gardens

When the fabric pieces are pinned together, sew seams about ¼ inch from the raw edges. You can sew this by hand or guide the fabric through a sewing machine. Sew almost all the way around the edge of the bone, leaving a 4–inch opening in the middle of one of the long straight edges—this is where you'll add the squeaker and stuffing.

Turn the fabric right side out by pulling it through this opening, then use a long tool (like a knitting needle or the eraser end of a pencil) to turn out any stubborn corners. Stuff the bone with the polyester fiberfill, pushing it into the ends first. Add the squeaker pouches in even intervals (or just one in the center) and add more fiberfill until full. Stitch the opening closed.

completed DIY dog toys Credit: Courtesy of Better Homes and Gardens

Tada! An inexpensive, nifty DIY dog toy perfect for your pet—and maybe to use as gifts for other well-deserving pups, too.