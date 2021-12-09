This Woman Turned Her Tiny Home Into a Luxurious Dog House and It's Nicer Than My Apartment

I'm not ashamed to admit I spend most of my days wishing I was a millennial's spoiled pet, surrounded by endless toys and treats all without lifting a paw. Well, this week I stumbled upon possibly the luckiest pair of golden retrievers who are living lives of luxury I can only dream of in a gigantic dog house that's gone viral on TikTok.

The video, which has over 58 million views, shows a woman waking up her dog who's cozied up on a couch inside a massive, modern dog house. And when I say massive, I mean a literal two-story, human-sized tiny home fit with large windows, furniture, a TV, mini fridge, built-in hammock, balcony, and the playground slide of your childhood dreams.

Oh, and the dogs don't only have a nicer house than most of us, they also have their own miniature Tesla that sits by the front door. Because why not rub it in?

The woman who posted the video, a TikToker who goes by the pseudonym Chip Girl, says in another video that the tiny home was an early Christmas present from her husband. The house, which sits in the couple's backyard, looks like a scaled-down version of their own, larger home and was built by the luxury playhouse company Charmed Playhouse.

While calling the tiny home a dog house started off as "clearly a joke," as Chip Girl commented on one of her videos, the two pups seem to have taken over anyway (as they should!) and are relishing in their lavish lifestyle. And honestly, good for them.