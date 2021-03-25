How to Heat a Doghouse and Keep Your Pup Warm All Winter 

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

All of us who are pup parents stress out about those winter days when the air temperature and wind chill drive us humans indoors, but our dogs want to go out and play. How do we provide them with a warm, cozy spot to get safely out of the weather when they are not yet ready to come back inside? The solution: An outdoor heated doghouse.

If that sounds complicated and/or expensive, tell your anxiety to take a chill pill—we've got lots of ideas for how to heat a doghouse on a budget. From the most basic heating techniques to going all out with a solar heated doghouse, the ideas and products below for ways to heat a doghouse with and without electricity are sure to keep your furry family member warm and toasty between nipping at snowflakes as they fall, digging tunnels, and running laps to make tracks in all the fresh snow.

It's important to keep safety in mind when heating a doghouse. These are just a few basic tips:

Make sure your dog is not allergic or sensitive to different types of natural bedding such as straw or wood shavings.

Choose weatherproof, chew-resistant dog beds.

Cover any insulation that is not safe to ingest with a layer of plywood to keep your dog from eating or chewing it.

Be sure that any item with a cord has a protective covering to keep the cord safe and intact.

We like heated doghouses as a warm refuge for dogs who are outside with their owners or to enjoy time in the fresh air during the day, rather an overnight solution for family pets who should be kept indoors. Remember, if it's too cold for you outside, it's too cold for your dog!

8 Ways to Heat a Doghouse