When summertime temperatures soar and humidity makes the air feel thick and downright oppressive—even dangerous—we humans aren't the only ones who suffer. In fact, our canine family members in their furry coats might suffer in the sweltering summer heat even more than we do. But you can help your beloved pup beat the heat with these ideas for cooling a doghouse.

While we humans have many sweat glands all over our largest organ—the skin—to naturally cool our bodies when the heat creeps up, dogs sweat mainly through their paw pads and pant to release heat. The canine self-cooling system is much less efficient than our human system. For this reason, it is important to understand that heat and humidity will affect your pup more than it affects you. A good rule of thumb: if you are uncomfortable, your dog is, too.

The Humane Society quotes Barry Kellogg, VMD, of the Humane Society Veterinary Medical Association on the subject: "It's important to remember that it's not just the ambient temperature, but also the humidity that can affect your pet," he says. "Animals pant to evaporate moisture from their lungs, which takes heat away from their body. If the humidity is too high, they are unable to cool themselves and their temperature will skyrocket to dangerous levels—very quickly."

Keeping your dog safe and healthy in even normal summer temperatures, much less in searing heat and thick humidity, should be a high priority for dog owners whether your dog is indoors or outside.

First and foremost, have cool, clean water available for your dog at all times. All that panting to release body heat leaves him parched and drinking cold water will also help cool his body temperature. Consider adding ice cubes or using a freezable dog bowl or cooling bowl to keep his water nice and cold. You could also offer him DIY frozen dog treats as a cold alternative to his regular rewards.

9 Ways to Keep a Doghouse Cool

After making sure you are doing what you can to help cool your pup's body, focus on keeping his abode nice and chill. Whether your dog is outside with you while you are gardening or grilling up dinner or if he's outside for playtime, he needs a doghouse where he can retreat, refresh, and, well, chill out. Here are nine ways to keep an outdoor doghouse cool in summer.