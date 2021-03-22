Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Use these ideas as inspiration for finding a doghouse worthy of a prominent place in your yard.

You spoil your dog day in and day out. But if your pup loves spending time outdoors, have you considered investing in a high-quality outdoor doghouse? Being the extra dog parent you are, a basic builder-grade doghouse simply won't do—your dog deserves so much more. You'll want a cool outdoor doghouse that speaks to his personality and your surroundings.

With that in mind, allow us to present the coolest doghouse ideas we could find on social media. Some feature DIY doghouses, while others are available to buy. Either way, these cool doghouse designs are perfect inspo for a house as unique and fabulous as your pup.

Traditional Doghouse

The Dog House & Co., a Los Angeles-based company, is committed to making doghouses that are perfect for your furry friend. They built this traditional wooden doghouse for pup Taz, complete with a covered front porch and food/water bowls at his exact height. Every inch of the house is handcrafted.

Vintage Camper Doghouse

This vintage camper doghouse is too cute to handle! Nina McNamar, or Creative Farm Girl, sells the retro designs on Etsy and also makes pink and gray models. Watch this walkaround video to take in the adorable paint job, pennant sign, and custom license plate in all their glory.

Funhouse

Simba the Dudley Labrador retriever looks super cozy in his quirky doghouse. The unique house has an asymmetrical door frame and a tilted bone sign. The tall structure provides plenty of room for Simba and his favorite soccer ball.

Hand-Painted Doghouse

Thanks to her owner, Belle now has a doghouse that is almost as special as she is. Her mom transformed a plain wooden doghouse with colorful doodles and Belle's name prominently over the entrance. Her smile tells us that she's happy with the makeover.

Beachside Doghouse

Frank & Friends Design in Melbourne makes doghouses that look like they belong right by the ocean. The houses are built from pine wood and are weather-, rot-, and termite-proof. A hinged roof makes checking up on your pup easy. What color scheme would your dog love?

Home Sweet Home

Although Tucker is mostly an inside dog, his owner Keesha Call wanted him to have a cute outdoor space of his own. She enlisted a local carpenter to make the structure, and then she went to town with some paint and faux succulents. The shutters and buffalo check door mat help make the house extra cozy.

Princess Castle

Delilah's doghouse is fit for a queen. From the porch to the dormers, everything is covered in pale pink paint. Her owners have since upgraded the house with yellow accents and relocated it to a corner of their yard so Delilah has her own backyard garden.

Cozy Cottage

Charmed Playhouses builds magical, whimsical playhouses for kids, and thankfully they also build stunning doghouses. The Centennial model is a cottage house with classic white paneling, a wooden nameplate, and wooden shake roofing. We want to see the dog paradise and assorted dog house concepts on their website come to life.

Modern Farmhouse

Considering how cute this doggy modern farmhouse is, it won't be long before that the sweet pup won't have to be tempted with treats to go inside! The mix of natural and white-painted wood gives the house a classic look. The lantern sconce and black-and-white floor mat add to the modern farmhouse feel.

Dog Bunkhouse

Jen McDonald hired someone to build a basic doghouse and then transformed the plywood house into a custom bunkhouse. She painted the entire house black and white, installed patterned vinyl floor tiles inside, and accessorized with accents like paintings and address numbers. It's even cooled for comfort on a hot summer day using an air conditioning unit!

Whataburger Doghouse

We didn't know that a Whataburger doghouse existed, but now that we do, we want one! Whataburger celebrated National Dog Day in 2020 with a custom Whataburger doghouse. The house was part of Whataburger's Ulti-Mutt Pooch Party with the San Antonio Humane Society. The house also had a perfectly-sized changeable letter sign.

Designer Doghouse

Kendra Scott makes high-quality jewelry, but who knew they can also make a beautiful doghouse? Kendra Scott crafted this designer doghouse for the 2017 Barkitecture Austin competition. It looks like Nixon the corgi is ready to move right in.

New England Schoolhouse

For Christmas, French bulldog Jilly received this doghouse modeled after a New England schoolhouse. A local carpenter fashioned the siding and roof out of cedar and included a bell tower and custom nameplate.

Southern Saloon

Brandon Welch is obviously obsessed with The Dixie Chicken, a bar in College Station, Texas. Welch created a Dixie Chicken doghouse for his pup Willie, and the replica is accurate down to the Bottle Cap Alley. We bet that Willie's doghouse is stocked with Busch Dog Brew and Ben & Jerry's Doggie Desserts.

Lifeguard Tower Doghouse