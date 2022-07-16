Who says pet furniture can't be stylish? This DIY cat house gives your fur baby a place to curl up without sacrificing the mid-century modern style of your space.

"We love our kitties, Henry and Blanche, and we like to give them special places around the house," says Brittany Goldwyn Merth, of the blog By Brittany Goldwyn, who designed and built this project. "I try to make their cozy caves and hiding spots part of a room—not just a piece of cat furniture."

She built this plywood cat house side table for about $40 over a few evenings and a weekend. She says if you can saw, sand, and drill, it should only take you about four hours of working time total. Check out these step-by-step instructions on how to make this DIY cat house.

What You Need

Tools:

Table saw

Random orbital sander

Kreg pocket-hole jig

Drill

Pocket-hole bit

Clamps (a pair should be fine)

6-inch hole saw and bit

220-grit sanding block

Finish nailer

Materials:

One 4-by-8-foot sheet of 3/4-inch plywood

Set of four 6-inch hairpin legs

1-1/4-inch pocket-hole screws

3/4-inch wood screws

Wood stain

Polyurethane

Wood glue

Cuts:

Two sides: 14-1/4" x 14-1/4"

Two front and back pieces: 15-3/4" x 15-3/4"

Two top and bottom pieces: 15-3/4" x 14-1/4"

1. Prep the Boards

wooden boards for cat house Credit: BRITTANY G. MERTH

Cut the plywood into six pieces according to the cut list above. You can use a table saw to cut them yourself, or head to your local home improvement store and have them cut the plywood for you.

Thoroughly sand the cut boards using an orbital sander. On the side pieces, drill five pocket holes along two opposite edges and three pocket holes along one edge. Clamp the bottom piece to the workbench.

2. Secure the Sides

Two wooden boards for cat house at right angle Credit: BRITTANY G. MERTH

Apply wood glue along one short edge of the bottom piece. Place one side piece on the glue so the five pocket holes face inward. Attach the side piece to the bottom using 1-1/4-inch pocket-hole screws. Repeat these steps to attach the other side piece.

3. Attach the Top

four wooden boards for cat house attached Credit: BRITTANY G. MERTH

Place the top piece on the workbench. Glue along both short edges, then place the open end of the three-sided piece onto the glue. Screw the sides to the top using the five pocket holes on each side.

4. Cut the Hole

cat house wooden board circle hole for opening Credit: BRITTANY G. MERTH

Using a 6-inch hole saw and corresponding bit, drill a 6-inch-diameter hole in the center of the front piece. Alternatively, you could use a jigsaw to cut the hole. Sand the edges with 220-grit sandpaper until smooth.

5. Attach the Front

five assembled walls for cat house including circular opening panel Credit: BRITTANY G. MERTH

Place the front piece on the workbench, and apply wood glue along each edge. Position the box on the glue with the unused pocket holes facing down. Screw the box to the front using the three pocket holes on each side piece.

6. Attach the Back

all six sides for cat house assembled Credit: BRITTANY G. MERTH

Glue along the exposed ends of the box. Position the back piece on the glue and press to seal. Secure the pieces together using a finish nailer.

7. Add the Finishing Touches

This DIY Cat House Doubles as a Mid-Century Modern Accent Table Credit: Stacy Zarin Goldberg Photography LLC

Stain the box to achieve your desired finish. When dry, apply two coats of polyurethane to protect the finish. And to complete the look in mid-century modern style, screw hairpin legs to the bottom.

Decorate the top like an accent table with cat-safe houseplants or a decorative table lamp. (Note: the plants in this photo are fake, as their live versions are toxic to cats).