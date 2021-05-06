Grab Your Hammer! These Catio Kits Are Purrfect for the DIY Cat Owner 

This catio comes with a waterproof roof, which will keep your cat safe from the elements as they move around in the enclosure. The three-tiered catio can also be built on wheels, making it easy to move around your outdoor area. Reviewers say that the pieces are very clearly marked and it comes with all the necessary hardware to construct it, but that it’s much easier (and faster) to assemble it with two people.

Shop Now: Aivituvin Outdoor Cat House, $275; amazon.com