DIY Project Ideas

Great Idea! Father-Son Duo Build Stick Libraries for Local Dogs

David and Jeremiah Carter needed something to ease the COVID-19 pandemic boredom. Their fun idea—bringing sticks to local dogs—turned out to be just the thing.
