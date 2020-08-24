Living with Pets

So you've decided to get a pet. Great! But do you know everything you need to know about living with pets? Find out the real cost of having a pet and how to best integrate your furry friend into your family with tips and advice from pet pros.

Most Recent

15 Longest-Living Dog Breeds Perfect For Making Lasting Memories

When you’re ready to commit to a dog, choosing one of these breeds will keep you in terrific company for years to come.
How To Introduce Cats To New Family Members

Create positive associations with the new person or pet to help make a smooth transition for all.
14 White Dog Breeds of Every Shape, Size, and Fluff

Mega or mini, hyper or hypoallergenic, spotless or speckled—snazzy white fur dog breeds make terrific companions and provide endless photo opportunities. 
What It Means When a Cat Licks You (And Why It Matters)

Sometimes they want to keep you clean. Other times you’re just too much of a snack.
7 Simple Tips for Introducing a Dog To Your Family

Time to add another member to your family? Here are a few ways to get your canine companion acclimated to change as your crew grows in size.
Do Dogs Love Us? Understanding Emotions in Dogs

We don’t know for sure, but here’s what science says.

More Living with Pets

A Guide to 8 Japanese Dog Breeds (and One Imposter)

You have to respect a country that has designated not one—but SIX—dogs as national natural monuments. Get to know the noble breeds known as Nihon Ken, as well as two other native Japanese dog breeds (and one misconception).
The 16 Best Dog Breeds for Cold Weather Climates

These cold weather dogs will bring warmth (and sometimes a lot of fur) into your home all year-round.
9 Tips for Moving With Cats

How to Introduce a New Kitten to Your Cat

Your Guide To Traveling With Your Dog

4 Tips for a Dog-Friendly Road Trip

10 Rare Dog Breeds That Really Stand Out from the Crowd

Take your pick from ancient lineages, athletic hunters, and adorable lap dogs.

All Living with Pets

Which of These Most Popular Dog Breeds Is Your Favorite?

Here's Why You Need a Christmas Tree Gate for Your Pet (and Where to Find One That's Cute)

20 Pet Christmas Ornaments To Celebrate Your Furry Friend This Holiday Season

Meet Hunter Finn, DVM: The Vet Whose Advice Is Going Viral on TikTok

13 Adorably Tiny Toy Dog Breeds That Will Wriggle Their Way Into Your Heart

12 Medium Dog Breeds to Add to Your Family

Her Dog’s Nasty Gas Had Her Worried Until She Determined the Real Source

We Wish Our Pets Could Live Forever, But Is It Ethical to Clone Them?

11 of the Most Popular Hound Dog Breeds Both Big and Small

10 Reasons Cats Are Pawsome

These 10 Dog-Friendly Halloween Treats Are Scary Good

What Is a Therapy Cat and What Do They Do?

Tips to Make Thanksgiving Safer for Your Pets This Holiday Season

How to Keep Your Pets Safe During the Holiday Hustle and Bustle

Are You Missing Out on the Cartoon Hijinx of Mochi the Pug?

Top 9 Reasons We’re Thankful for Our Vet Techs

Winter Is Coming: Keep Your Pet and Your Driveway Safe With These Pet-Safe Ice Melts

How to Cat-Proof Your Christmas Tree to Keep Kitty Safe

Despite What Surveys Say, You Probably Don’t Have to Choose Between Your Partner and Your Pet

5 Tips to Keep Pets Safe This Halloween

Quill City: What to Do If a Porcupine Sticks Your Dog

Why It Seems Impossible to Get a Vet Visit Right Now

How to Reduce Pet Allergens at Home

Twin It Up With These Dog and Owner Halloween Costumes

3 Simple Steps to Help New Pet Parents Prepare for Their First Fur Baby

