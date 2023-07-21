Watch Duke the Golden Repeatedly Ignore His Mom's Pleas To Get Out of the Pool

Duke is a summertime inspiration.

By
Austin Cannon
Austin Cannon
Published on July 21, 2023
Duke the golden retriever just wants to do one thing: lounge in his family's swimming pool—even when he's not allowed.

He was definitely not supposed to be in it at 7 a.m. on Wednesday, which is when his owner, Kimberley Clark, found him and posted a TikTok of their interaction. She needed to go to work, only to find him in the pool, resting his head and a paw on its edge. 

"You are not supposed to be in the pool," she says. "We're not playing ball. We need to get out. You need to get out right now."

Right as she utters that last sentence, Duke pushes away from the pool wall, slowly—and a little disrespectfully—drifting into the center of the pool. Can't be bothered, not going anywhere. He's looking for the aforementioned ball as his owner repeatedly tells him to get out.

"You can't just go in the pool whenever you want," Clark says, perhaps incorrectly.

Her video, which has so far attracted more than 50 million views, includes the hashtag #dukehasapooladdiction. Many of her other videos back it up. Duke loves—loves—the pool, especially in his alligator life jacket.

RELATED: Watch Goldendoodle Millie Hysterically Ignore Her Mom's Pleas to Get Off the Kitchen Table

As we enter the final weeks of summer, be like Duke and soak up the pool fun while you can. Just make sure it's not too hot and your dog can swim.

