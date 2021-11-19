Walmart's Black Friday Pet Deals Are Already Rolling In, and These Are Some of the Best Products to Shop

For pet owners, this time of year means one thing and one thing only: deciding exactly how many holiday gifts you're going to bestow upon your utterly perfect pets. After all, they were good all year long (we're just going to forget about that incident with the trash can), and they're just as deserving as any human on your shopping list. Of course, it's also a time to save on pet-related items for yourself—and luckily, the Walmart Black Friday Deals page has dozens of pet items on sale right now as well as owner-friendly discounts that make life with your four-legged friends all the more blissful.