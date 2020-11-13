Walmart Dropped Even More Incredible Early Black Friday Deals—Including Tons of Pet Gear
Pet tech, dog toys, litter boxes, and more. Don't miss out!
Credit: Courtesy of Walmart
In order to keep people safe and give plenty of time for items to arrive in the mail, retailers are doing early Black Friday sales throughout the month of November. Walmart is doing three different deal drops, and they just released the second round of sales. Lucky for us pet owners and lovers, it includes all kinds of pet deals!
We've outlined the best deals for pets below, including vacuums, automatic feeders and waterers, self-cleaning litter boxes, cat trees, and puppy potty pads. Shop now before these sell out, and stay tuned for one more big early Black Friday deal drop on Nov. 25.
Best Vacuum Deals
Best Pet Tech Deals
Best Cat Deals
- Kitty City Cat Furniture Christmas Tree Perch, $122.39 (was $174.99)
- Armarkat 69-in Cat Tree & Condo Scratching Post Tower, $65.99 (was $113.92)
- Armarkat Covered Pet Cat Bed, $14.75 (was $22.28)
- PetSafe ScoopFree Self-Cleaning Litter Box, Second Gneration, Hooded, $129.95 (was $169.95)
- Interactive Cat Scratching Post, $28.18 (was $59.99)
- Paws & Pals Dog & Cat Folding Stroller, $48.73 (was $69.99)
- Paws & Pals Pet Bed Self-Warming Cushion Pad Soft Cozy Mat for Pets, $11.63 (was $24.99)
- Pet Cat Toys Activity Folding Text Exercise Play Soft Bed Mat with Hanging Toy, $18.99 (was $47.29)
Best Dog Deals
- Rimax Dog House, $84.99 (was $113.07)
- Precious Tails Seat Belt Compatible Travel Pet Bed, $29.99 (was $39.99)
- Plastic Indoor Outdoor Dog House, $61.99 (was $103.32)
- Premier Pet Ring Holding Dog Toy, $6.72 (was $7.99)
- Nudges Grillers Bundle, $18.44 (was $23.04)
- PetSafe Dog Potty Training Pads, $69.95 (was $82.58)