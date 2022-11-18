The 30 Best Black Friday Pet Deals You Can Score at Walmart Right Now
The holiday season is here! And you know what that means … It's officially time to start thinking about what you're going to surprise your best furry friend with. A bit daunting? Yes. (Especially if he merely sniffed last year's gift and it's collected dust ever since.) Fortunately, the Walmart Black Friday Deals page has dozens of discounts on items your pet—and you!—is bound to love.
As a pet parent, there are a few essentials that make life easier—vacuums being one of them. Walmart has some incredible deals on vacuums, including those specifically designed for pet clean-up, like this upright Bissell Crosswave that can be used to vacuum, sweep, and mop your floors simultaneously. It's on sale for $130 off and has a 4.3 out of 5-star rating based on over 4,000 reviews.
Walmart also has some bargains on pet beds worth checking out, like this highly rated elevated cot bed or large orthopedic bed where your dog or cat can comfortably cozy up. Additionally, you can find markdowns on everything from toys, tree towers, and scratching posts to pet tech, playpens, and grooming supplies.
Below, we've selected some of the best Walmart Black Friday pet deals currently available. Shop now to save on gifts and essentials for you and your pet.
Best Early Black Friday Dog Deals
- KingSo Extra Wide Pet Gate, $55 (originally $69)
- IDOMIK Warm Dog Winter Coat, $20 (originally $25)
- DINOSAM Dog Bed Mat, $18 (originally $21)
- Absob Dog Puzzle Toy, $15 (originally $19)
- MySimplePetLab Detection Dog Skin and Itch Test Kit, $75 (originally $100)
- PoyPet No Pull Dog Harness, $15 (originally $22)
- ZIMFANQI Slow Feeder Dog Bowls, $19 (originally $25)
- Hartz Quackers Plush Duck Dog Toy, $6 (originally $10)
- Happilax Padded Reflective Dog Harness, $16 (originally $21)
- PawHut XLarge 48″ Dog Pet Elevated Raised Bed, $53 (originally $59)
- Costway 200 PCS 24'' x 24'' Puppy Pet Pads, $60 (originally $74)
Best Early Black Friday Cat Deals
- PAWZ Road 59″ Modern Cat Tree Tower with Hidden Litter Box, $153 (originally $205)
- Veken 95oz/2.8L Pet Fountain, $18 (originally $33)
- PawHut Heated Covered Cat Bed, $55 (originally $75)
- Instachew Purechase Automatic Cat Toy, $25 (originally $40)
- PAWZ Road Cat Tunnel, $17 (originally $23)
- ScoopFree Classic Self-Cleaning Litter Box, $109 (originally $140)
- ORFELD Cat Hammock Window Seat, $20 (originally $25)
- Instachew Purebite Automatic Cat Feeder, $70 (originally $100)
- ZALALOVA 30 x 22 inch Cat Litter Mat, $19 (originally $22)
- PAWZ Road 23″ Cactus Cat Scratching Posts, $24 (originally $32)
Best Early Black Friday Vacuum Deals
- Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum, $144 (originally $260)
- BISSELL Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner, $89 (originally $123)
- BISSELL Power Lifter Pet, $98 (originally $119)
Best Early Black Friday Pet Tech Deals
- Instachew Puresight 360° Wi-Fi Pet Camera, $33 (originally $40)
- Link My Pet GPS Dog Tracker & Activity Monitor, $109 (originally $149)
- Dogness Smart Cam Pet Treat Dispenser, $117 (originally $130)
Best Early Black Friday Pet Gear Deals
- Paws & Pals Pet Stroller, $56 (originally $75)
- PAWZ Road Pet Stairs 2-Step Collapsible Ramp, $44 (originally $80)
- PawHut Heavy Duty Steel Dog Crate Kennel, $240 (originally $270)