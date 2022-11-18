The 30 Best Black Friday Pet Deals You Can Score at Walmart Right Now

Including several pet vacuums that are over $100 off.
By Yvonne Villasenor November 18, 2022
The holiday season is here! And you know what that means … It's officially time to start thinking about what you're going to surprise your best furry friend with. A bit daunting? Yes. (Especially if he merely sniffed last year's gift and it's collected dust ever since.) Fortunately, the Walmart Black Friday Deals page has dozens of discounts on items your pet—and you!—is bound to love.

As a pet parent, there are a few essentials that make life easier—vacuums being one of them. Walmart has some incredible deals on vacuums, including those specifically designed for pet clean-up, like this upright Bissell Crosswave that can be used to vacuum, sweep, and mop your floors simultaneously. It's on sale for $130 off and has a 4.3 out of 5-star rating based on over 4,000 reviews.

Walmart also has some bargains on pet beds worth checking out, like this highly rated elevated cot bed or large orthopedic bed where your dog or cat can comfortably cozy up. Additionally, you can find markdowns on everything from toys, tree towers, and scratching posts to pet tech, playpens, and grooming supplies.

Below, we've selected some of the best Walmart Black Friday pet deals currently available. Shop now to save on gifts and essentials for you and your pet.

Best Early Black Friday Dog Deals

Best Early Black Friday Cat Deals

Best Early Black Friday Vacuum Deals

Best Early Black Friday Pet Tech Deals

Best Early Black Friday Pet Gear Deals

