You most likely have a wire crate for your dog at home, but when you go on a road trip or fly on a plane and want to take your pup along for the ride, you’ll need to leave the big, bulky crate behind and trade it for a crate specifically designed for travel. Any time dogs are riding in a car, it’s a good idea to make sure they are secure, and putting them in a crate in the backseat or trunk (or even using a car harness) is safer for everyone instead of letting them roam freely around the vehicle. And if you’re flying, you’ll need a crate that is airline- and TSA-approved. Keep in mind, small- or medium-sized dogs that can ride with you in the cabin will need different crates than larger dogs that have to fly in cargo.