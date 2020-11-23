Consider the challenge of winter in an urban environment: The black ice, slush, road salt, and ice melt can do a number on paws. A stroller offers protection from the elements en route to the dog park or while running errands. When your routine includes trips to outdoor markets and other places where your dog could easily get underfoot, a stroller keeps them out of harm’s way. Specialty jogging strollers also allow you to take your companion on hikes and runs that they may not have been able to keep up with you on.