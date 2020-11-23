Dog strollers are one of those products that might seem unnecessary at first thought. After all, most pups love a good walk—and those regular walks are a great source of exercise for both pets and people. However, there are a number of good reasons why a dog stroller might be a necessity for maximizing accessibility.
Consider the challenge of winter in an urban environment: The black ice, slush, road salt, and ice melt can do a number on paws. A stroller offers protection from the elements en route to the dog park or while running errands. When your routine includes trips to outdoor markets and other places where your dog could easily get underfoot, a stroller keeps them out of harm’s way. Specialty jogging strollers also allow you to take your companion on hikes and runs that they may not have been able to keep up with you on.
Further, if your dog is recovering from surgery, has physical limitations (like joint or breathing issues), is a senior or experiences anxiety around strangers, a dog stroller provides a safe spot to rest.
The added bonus for pet owners is the convenience factor. Dog strollers offer extra storage space for keeping dog travel accessories nearby along with your own shopping bags or even a cup of coffee. Though dog strollers are often associated with smaller-to-mid-size breeds like miniature poodles, Chihuahuas, and pugs, there are now options for larger dogs up to 150 pounds. The bottom line: The best stroller depends on your dog’s needs and your lifestyle. To simplify your search, we’ve rounded up 10 dog strollers for large dogs, small dogs, and everything in between.
The top dog stroller on Amazon that has the highest weight limit, this option accommodates dogs up to 150 pounds. At only 26 pounds, it’s relatively lightweight for its capacity. The low-riding frame and dual-entry push-button pop-up compartment make it easy for dogs to get in and out of the stroller without having to turn around (and you don’t have to fuss with zippers).
Shop now: No-Zip Expedition Zipperless Entry Pet Stroller, $216; amazon.com
This top-loading pet stroller is ideal for small-to-medium dogs up to 50 pounds. The zip-mesh panels allow you to create an enclosed compartment under the canopy. Shock absorbers near the front wheel ensure a smooth ride—and when you’re done, the frame folds with ease.
Shop now: Gen7Pets Promenade Pet Stroller, $137; chewy.com
With over 2,400 five-star reviews, this affordable option covers the basics for dogs up to 33 pounds. The three-wheel design makes it easier to steer in both outdoor and indoor settings, and the roomy pet compartment can be used with the mesh panels up (secured via zipper) or open (with a leash clip to keep your pet safely secured). It folds at the push of the button and the included cup holder keeps your coffee handy on morning strolls.
Shop now: Paws & Pals Dog Stroller 3 Wheeler Elite Jogger, $50; amazon.com
Though it looks like a high-end baby stroller, the ibiyaya Alloy Aluminum is decidedly for pets. You’re not just paying for design. This model has a built-in all-wheel suspension that significantly reduces jostling, while comfortable padding and security straps keep your dog snuggly and safe.
Shop now: ibiyaya Alloy Alluminum Dog Stroller, $289; chewy.com
Double dog strollers come in three configurations: A “stacked” compartment style (which is only workable if you have two small dogs), a single-compartment style that can hold two dogs (provided they are small enough and can get along) and the side-by-side compartment style. The Dporticus 4 Wheel Pet Stroller is the latter, which tends to be more workable for two-dog households. Accommodating dogs up to 30 pounds, the double-wide stroller gives each pup their own private spot to enjoy on a walk. Though it is wide, the stroller is lightweight, easy to push and even easier to fold.
Shop now: Dporticus 4 Wheel Pet Stroller Foldable Two-Seater, $110; amazon.com
While there are many dog jogging strollers, not all are appropriate for your daily run. Plastic wheels are common on cheaper models, but they can catch on small rocks and uneven pavement. Petique’s All Terrain Pet Jogger has large bike tires, which allow for a smoother ride, better traction, and shock absorption. The one-step brake gives you additional confidence that you can stop on a dime, and the stroller’s reflective material keeps you highly visible at night and early mornings.
Shop now: Petique All Terrain Jogger, $200; amazon.com
At only 8.5 pounds, this lightweight stroller is the pet equivalent of an umbrella stroller. Though it’s the lightest on the market, it’s not flimsy (there’s nearly 3,500 global five-star ratings for this particular pet stroller). The only caveat: it can only accommodate dogs up to 15 pounds. So if you’re in the market for a stroller for your puppy or tiny toy breed, this small yet mighty stroller is for you.
Shop now: Pet Gear Ultra Lite Travel Stroller, $42; amazon.com
A convertible system is ideal for senior dogs or frequent travelers. Top Paw’s 3-in-1 Pet Stroller has a multi-use carrier that can be anchored to the lightweight frame, used as a shoulder carrier, or as a back seat booster. For pets that experience difficulties getting around (or with transitions), this multi-use carrier minimizes the stress of trips and travel.
Shop now: Top Paw 3-in-1 Pet Stroller, $130; petsmart.com
Another versatile option, the Sepnine 2-in-1 model can be used as a traditional pet stroller or can be hitched to a bike or mobility scooter if you want to take your dog on a bike ride. No matter where you go, the rain shield protects your dog from the elements (the included safety flag also helps keep the stroller visible). With a 66-pound capacity, this stroller/trailer allows a wider range of breeds to join you on your next adventure.
Shop now: Sepnine 2-in-1 Medium Pet Trailer Stroller, $145; amazon.com
Simple, lightweight, compact, and covered in a breathable yet weather-friendly material, the Vivo 3 Wheel Stroller is a great option for short jaunts to the store, quick trips around the block, or a stroll around the farmer’s market. The roomy bottom storage compartment has just enough space for a shopping bag or two, and the included caddy securely holds on to your coffee, phone, and other must-haves.
Shop now: Vivo 3 Wheel Pet Stroller, $70; amazon.com