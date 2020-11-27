18 Cat Strollers To Bring Your Cat On All Your Adventures

Acclimating your cat to a stroller is a bit like introducing a new pet carrier. The key is to let the stroller become a familiar sight. A week before you plan on taking your walk, keep the stroller out with the compartment open. You may find that your cat will either explore the compartment or make herself right at home inside of it. If your cat is keeping a safe distance, don’t force the relationship. Instead, try adding a favorite towel or bed inside, or offer a few favorite treats.