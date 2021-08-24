6 Best Travel: Sleepypod Air in-Cabin Pet Carrier

This innovative carrier comes via high recommendation by Nicole Ellis, a certified professional trainer and pet lifestyle expert with Rover. She says the Sleepypod Air is "crash-tested and my favorite solution for both air and car travel. It's removable and washable super-plush inside provides incredible comfort while your cat is away from home." What makes this carrier stand out in particular is its ability to fit under a plane seat. Ellis adds that it's a favorite among her clients for at-home use and travel, making car rides, flights, and vet visits less stressful.

