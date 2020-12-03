Whether it’s a simple trip to the vet or a cross-country road trip, any parent of a puppo knows how excited their dog gets at the mention of leaving the house. But taking your four-legged friend for a ride also means dealing with a potential mess afterward: muddy paw prints, pet hair, and slobber all over the car seats. Not to mention the possibility of motion sickness or nervous pups who throw up on the way there. We get it—puke happens. But one of the best ways to keep your car clean (and help keep your pup safe while you're driving) is by getting a doggy car seat cover.