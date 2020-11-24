12 of the Best Dog Car Harnesses That Will Help Keep Your Furry Friend Safe

According to a survey sponsored by AAA and Kurgo Pet Products, 65 percent of people have participated in at least one distracting behavior while driving with their dog. This includes petting them, letting them sit on your lap, and giving them food or treats while driving. Each of these behaviors is a distraction from driving and increases the risk of danger, not just for both you and your pup but for others who share the road as well. AAA recommends restraining your dog in the car to protect them, just like you do every time you put on your own seat belt. With the right tools and precautions, your dog can still be the best navigator ever, and you'll have peace of mind while bringing your pup everywhere you go.