Bring Your Pup Along for the Ride With These 12 Dog Bike Baskets

Like the K&H Travel Backpack, this is primarily a carrier that can double as a bike basket. The basket holds dogs up to 11 pounds and can be used as an enclosed carrier, or zip open the top panel to let your dog poke her head out. The side pops out into a mesh tunnel so it's expandable when you arrive at your destination. Though the feature is more useful for cats, if you’re at a location where dogs can’t roam freely, it can offer a little extra space to hang out.

