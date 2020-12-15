10 Cat Kennels That Will Keep Your Feline Friend Calm, Comfortable, and Safe

Cat owners are very familiar with a cat’s tendency to declare themselves the unofficial master of the household, roaming freely and exploring every crevice of every room. Therefore, you might look at a cat kennel and think, “Why would my cat need one of these?” But in reality, having a cat kennel around can be very beneficial to your kitty and help them feel more comfortable in your home.
If you’re introducing a new cat into your house or bringing home a cat from a shelter, you will find that bringing them home in a kennel and letting them hang out in that space will help them slowly ease into their new environment. A kennel can also provide a cozy safe haven for your cat to retreat to when the house gets a little hectic. We've even included a few play pen-esque options that give your cat the excitement of the outdoors without the worry of running off. Finally, if you need to travel with your cat, you’ll want a lightweight, portable kennel that’s easy to clean, roomy, and ventilated.
No matter how you use your cat kennel, you’ll quickly discover how vitally important they are for your cat’s physical and mental well-being. To help you find the right kennel for your cat, we found the 10 best cat kennels that are well-loved by felines and their humans alike.
This multi-level kennel will give your cat ample room to move and play around. It’s large enough to place a litter box in the bottom, and they’ll love climbing up and resting on the different shelves. It also folds down to make transporting or storing super simple.
Shop Now: AmazonBasics Large 3-Tier Cat Kennel, $95; amazon.com
You can use this hard-sided kennel to bring a new cat home, travel with your cat on long road trips, or just keep open in your house to provide them with their own little escape. It’s so versatile! The top-loading door makes it easy for you to simply place your cat in the kennel (instead of trying to get them to walk in the door), and the comfortable handle is great for transporting your feline friend.
Shop Now: Frisco Two Door Top Load Plastic Dog & Cat Kennel, $32; chewy.com
Looking for something lightweight but also sturdy enough to transport your cat? They’ll love this super roomy kennel whether they’re using it in the house or if you’re taking them along for a car ride. It’s even big enough to hold two cats and a small litter box.
Shop Now: Necoichi Portable Stress Free Cat Kennel, $40; chewy.com
Taking your cat on a flight can be stressful, so you’ll want a travel kennel that keeps your cat comfortable and calm. This airline-approved option has a cozy bottom liner, plenty of mesh ventilation panels, and it can fit underneath the seat in front of you on the plane. We also love how you can carry this from the long strap or the short handles.
Shop Now: Frisco Basic Dog & Cat Carrier Bag, starting at $20; chewy.com
If you want to take your cat outside with you but don’t want to worry about them running off, this portable outdoor cat kennel will be a lifesaver. The large mesh panel in front will let a nice breeze flow through, and they’ll be able to soak in the sunlight and see the birds fly by. It also has a waterproof bottom that makes cleaning up accidents a breeze.
Shop Now: SportPet Designs Large Pop Open Kennel, $34; amazon.com
Don’t be turned away by crates that are marketed for dogs; they make roomy, comfortable, and durable kennels for cats as well! This one is meant for small dog breeds, but many of the reviewers say they bought it for their cats who love relaxing in this hard-sided kennel for hours at a time.
Shop Now: Midwest Spree Dog & Cat Kennel, $20; chewy.com
Nothing is worse than a delayed flight or a road trip full of traffic, and if your cat tends to get antsy during travel, they’ll love this expandable travel kennel that gives them extra room to move around. When you need to carry them again, just zip up the expanded sides and you’re ready to go. Bonus: It comes with three large pockets to store treats, bowls, and toys.
Shop Now: MASKEYON Airline Approved Portable Pet Carrier, $50; amazon.com
We love the rounded shape and the padded floor of this travel kennel because it’ll keep your cat cozier while you tote them around. One reviewer said her cat feels less anxious in small, enclosed places, so this smaller kennel was a better option for her than a hard-sided case.
Shop Now: Pet Magasin Airline Approved Cat Carrier, starting at $20; amazon.com
If your cat loves roaming around their big wire kennel at home, consider getting this playpen-style kennel for when you’re on the road. Much more portable than those big bulky wire crates, this one comes with a carrying case, and it pops up in a matter of seconds. You can also use this big kennel outdoors thanks to the easy-to-clean, water-resistant material.
Shop Now: Zampa Portable Foldable Pet Playpen, starting at $65; chewy.com
This wire crate is big enough for you to place their travel kennel on the bottom, which means they can hide away when they want privacy and then play up on the higher levels when they’re feeling frisky. We also can’t get enough of the three fuzzy cat beds at different heights in the kennel; make sure your camera is ready because you’ll want to snap a photo when your kitty gets cozy.
Shop Now: Frisco Collapsible Wire Cat Cage Playpen, $100; chewy.com