10 Cat Kennels That Will Keep Your Feline Friend Calm, Comfortable, and Safe

If you’re introducing a new cat into your house or bringing home a cat from a shelter, you will find that bringing them home in a kennel and letting them hang out in that space will help them slowly ease into their new environment. A kennel can also provide a cozy safe haven for your cat to retreat to when the house gets a little hectic. We've even included a few play pen-esque options that give your cat the excitement of the outdoors without the worry of running off. Finally, if you need to travel with your cat, you’ll want a lightweight, portable kennel that’s easy to clean, roomy, and ventilated.