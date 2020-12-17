Hurry! The Pet Carrier from Away Is Back in Stock—But Not For Long

For the past few years, Away has built a cult following among travelers thanks to their high-quality, moderately-priced suitcases, and now they’ve entered into the pet space with their first-ever pet carrier that launched in August. The carrier has mostly been out of stock since then, but it's back in stock now so if you've been wanting one, now's your chance!
Certified by the Center for Pet Safety, this pet carrier will make your dog or cat feel like they’re riding in first class, even if you’re stuck in coach by the bathrooms. A removable, washable plush sherpa bed on the bottom provides cozy comfort on long car rides and delayed flights. The shell of the carrier is made from a sleek nylon material, and the lining is water-resistant, which makes for easy clean up in case of accidents. You can tote around your pet by the handles or the long strap, or you can even secure the carrier on top of your rolling suitcase with a sturdy strap.
Shop now: The Pet Carrier, $225; awaytravel.com
It’s clear this pet carrier was designed to meet every need pets and their humans have while traveling. Feel free to take this Federal Aviation Administration-approved carrier into the plane’s main cabin with you and place it comfortably underneath the seat in front of you. If you’re traveling by car, there’s a latch that fastens it to a seat belt during car rides, which is vital for your pet’s safety. A large side pocket is perfect for storing pet essentials like toys or treats and human necessities such as your keys or passport. And if you’re traveling with a small collapsible water bowl for your pet, you can store it in the smaller side pocket with drainage holes.
Now, we can’t forget about the aesthetics! It comes in a sleek black or a cool blue color, and the leather trim gives it a sophisticated flair. You can also personalize the carrier with your embroidered initials for an extra fee.
At $225, it’s definitely a bit pricier than your average pet carrier, but you can rest assured knowing you made a smart investment in your pet’s future. Just like any other Away product, it has a 100-day trial period, so if you decide that this carrier just doesn’t work for you and your pet, you can return it and get your money back in full. This carrier also has a one-year warranty, so if the handle breaks or the fabric tears, they’ll either fix or replace the carrier for you.
Owners of small-breed dogs and cats will quickly find that this Away pet carrier, which is built to hold up to 18 pounds, is the most stylish, comfortable travel kennel on the market. And even though we might not be doing a lot of flying right now, this carrier can make trips to the vet or daily car rides not only easier but safer. Check out The Pet Carrier from Away, and start dreaming of all the adventures—both local and far away—you’ll want to take with your pet right by your side.