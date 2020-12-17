Hurry! The Pet Carrier from Away Is Back in Stock—But Not For Long

It’s clear this pet carrier was designed to meet every need pets and their humans have while traveling. Feel free to take this Federal Aviation Administration-approved carrier into the plane’s main cabin with you and place it comfortably underneath the seat in front of you. If you’re traveling by car, there’s a latch that fastens it to a seat belt during car rides, which is vital for your pet’s safety. A large side pocket is perfect for storing pet essentials like toys or treats and human necessities such as your keys or passport. And if you’re traveling with a small collapsible water bowl for your pet, you can store it in the smaller side pocket with drainage holes.