A harness can prevent injury to a dog's neck, especially for a pooch that is likely to pull excessively on their leash. Combined with positive reinforcement training, a harness can help your dog to learn to walk without pulling on his leash, making walks more enjoyable for both of you. "The key to using a harness is to make sure that it fits well," stated Krebs. As long as you make sure the harness is fitted properly, she said they are good for dogs of all sizes.