The Best Leashes for Dogs That Pull, According to a Dog Trainer
If your dog is a puller, finding a reliable leash is paramount. You want to make sure both you and your pup (and any people you might walk past) stay safe. The stronger the leash? The safer I feel using it or recommending it. While consistent, positive reinforcement training is the ultimate solution for leash pulling, it can also be managed through specific leashes and collars.
Why Do Dogs Pull On A Leash?
There are two real reasons why a dog pulls on a leash:
1. Humans Walk Too Slowly
A dog's gait is naturally faster than that of us humans, so it's difficult for them to naturally fall in line with us. Generally, they have four legs and we have two. You can do the math.
2. The World Is Full of Excitement
To a dog—whose nose is significantly more powerful than ours—it's an easy thing to lose yourself in the excitement of the world. Sniffing new things, seeing new people, and generally getting out in the world after being inside all day is very exciting.
What Are the Best Types of Leashes for Dogs That Pull?
If you have a dog that pulls, there are three main leash solutions to look into (while you're working on training, of course!):
- Harness and leash system
- Strong, durable leash
- Long-line leash
Leashes to Avoid for Dogs That Pull
For the safety of both you and your dog, these types of leashes are best avoided:
- Belt leashes
- Retractable leashes
- Bungee leashes
Remember, a Leash Won't Teach Your Dog Not To Pull
You are responsible for your dog's training, not your equipment. Luckily, teaching your dog not to pull on a leash isn't the hardest thing in the world. It takes patience, consistency, and some yummy treats. And remember, positive reinforcement is always the best way forward.
Now, let's get into my favorite leashes to use with dogs who pull. These are leashes I've used and know to be strong and durable.
10 Best Leashes for Dogs That Pull
Halti Training Leash - Small
The Halti is comfortable in the hand, incredibly flexible, and one of the best leash designs to help with pulling. This is a double-ended leash, which means that it attaches to both the front and back attachment points of a harness (this helps manage pulling while also giving the dog full range of motion).
Halti Training Leash - Small
Halti Training Leash - Large
Another leash with two ends, this one also allows you to attach to the front and back points of a harness. Which makes it so hugely functional. Also, it's comfortable to hold, and it washes well. Overall, it's a very practical leash that's strong enough to contain a much bigger dog, so with a medium-sized dog, you'll be more than safe!
Halti Training Leash - Large
Blue-9 Multi-Functional Leash
This is a great double-ended leash that has the flexibility to create leashes of different lengths, making it suitable for a huge range of situations. This works very well with their Balance harness, which has a front and back clip and allows for full range of motion.
Blue-9 Multi-Functional Leash
Leashboss Padded Handle Long Dog Leash
Using a long-line leash can be a fantastic way to let your dog explore without pulling. You may find that when they are given that extra pinch of space, the problem almost disappears like magic because all your dog wants to do is explore. It will take you longer to gather your dog with these leashes, so only use one in an empty area away from other foot and dog traffic.
Leashboss Padded Handle Long Dog Leash
Braided Leather Dog Leash with Two Handles
Leather leashes are a strong, durable option that will stand the test of time. The leather can be an eco-friendly option as well (provided you aren't disposable with them) because it will last forever.
Braided Leather Dog Leash with Two Handles
Trailblazing Tails The Sunny Leash
All the leashes made by Trailblazing Tails are tactile, well-made, and solid. This particular leash has clips on both ends that can be configured in a variety of ways to curb pulling dogs.
Trailblazing Tails The Sunny Leash
Ruffwear Knot-a-Leash
This option is similar to the Wilderdog leash construction, but this leash from Ruffwear features a tubular handle that makes it a little more comfortable in your hand. The rope in this leash is reflective, making it perfect for dawn or dusk walks.
Ruffwear Knot-a-Leash
Wilderdog Big Carabiner Climbing Rope Leash
Not only is Wilderdog U.S.-owned and made, but this leash is made with a climbing-grade rope and carabiner. This is a simple leash but the construction makes it strong and sturdy for leash pullers.
Wilderdog Big Carabiner Climbing Rope Leash
Tactipup Extreme Tactical Leash
The clip on the Tactipup extreme leash is a little more robust. The leash itself is super simple and very straightforward, but the beauty in this is the strength and simplicity. This is my go-to leash for big, powerful dogs.
Tactipup Extreme Tactical Leash
Modern Icon Summit Double Snap Lead
Another high-quality leash with a selection of clasps, colors, and lengths, this is my top contender for all-around best leash. It's made of strong materials from the start, and then you're given the option to upgrade those, add a traffic handle, and even personalize it.
Modern Icon Summit Double Snap Lead