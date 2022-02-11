The Best Leashes for Dogs That Pull, According to a Dog Trainer

While training is the only cure for pulling, these leashes can help in the meantime.

one of the best leashes for dogs that pull, leather leash laying on wooden table top

If your dog is a puller, finding a reliable leash is paramount. You want to make sure both you and your pup (and any people you might walk past) stay safe. The stronger the leash? The safer I feel using it or recommending it. While consistent, positive reinforcement training is the ultimate solution for leash pulling, it can also be managed through specific leashes and collars.

Why Do Dogs Pull On A Leash?

There are two real reasons why a dog pulls on a leash:

1. Humans Walk Too Slowly

A dog's gait is naturally faster than that of us humans, so it's difficult for them to naturally fall in line with us. Generally, they have four legs and we have two. You can do the math.

2. The World Is Full of Excitement

To a dog—whose nose is significantly more powerful than ours—it's an easy thing to lose yourself in the excitement of the world. Sniffing new things, seeing new people, and generally getting out in the world after being inside all day is very exciting.

What Are the Best Types of Leashes for Dogs That Pull?

If you have a dog that pulls, there are three main leash solutions to look into (while you're working on training, of course!):

Harness and leash system

Strong, durable leash

Long-line leash

Leashes to Avoid for Dogs That Pull

For the safety of both you and your dog, these types of leashes are best avoided:

Belt leashes

Retractable leashes

Bungee leashes

Remember, a Leash Won't Teach Your Dog Not To Pull

You are responsible for your dog's training, not your equipment. Luckily, teaching your dog not to pull on a leash isn't the hardest thing in the world. It takes patience, consistency, and some yummy treats. And remember, positive reinforcement is always the best way forward.

Now, let's get into my favorite leashes to use with dogs who pull. These are leashes I've used and know to be strong and durable.

10 Best Leashes for Dogs That Pull