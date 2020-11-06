Target Is Having Black Friday Deals All Month Long—Here Are The Best for Pet Owners
Save big on essential pet products.
Big retailers are switching things up this year and offering Black Friday deals throughout November, and now Target is the latest store to join the trend. Pet owners can save money on vacuums that tackle pet hair and holiday toys their pets will love.
Target’s Black Friday includes sales all month long with new deals each week. Deals for the following week will be released every Thursday until the end of November. Target has also extended their 14-day price match guarantee for the holiday season, which means if shoppers see that prices on Black Friday items they’ve previously purchased drop before Dec. 25, they can request a price adjustment.
We’ll be updating this story each week with links to all of the best pet Black Friday deals, so check back often so you don’t miss out. Happy shopping!
The Best Vacuum Deals
- Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum, $229.99 (was $379.99)
- Dyson Slim Ball Animal Upright Vacuum, $199.99 (was $349.99)
- Dyson V10 Animal Cordless Vacuum, $349.99 (was $499.99)
- Dyson Ball Animal 2 Upright Vacuum, $299.99 (was $499.99)
- Bissell Icon Pet Stick Vacuum, $249.99 (was $349.99)
- BISSELL CrossWave Pet Pro Multi-Surface Wet Dry Vac, $269.99 (was $299.99)
- Ecovacs Deebot 665 Multi-Surface Wi-Fi and App Controlled Robot Vacuum and Mop, $179.99 (was $299.99)
- Ecovacs DEEBOT N79W Multi-Surface Robot Vacuum Cleaner with App Control, $139.99 (was $279.99)
- iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum, $179.99 (was $279.99)
- iRobot Roomba e5 Wi-Fi Connected Robotic Vacuum, $249.99 (was $349.99)
- iRobot Roomba i3 + Wi-Fi Connected Robotic Vacuum, $399.99 (was $599.99)
- Shark ION Robotic Vacuum R76 with WiFi, $149.99 (was $299.99)
- Shark AI Robotic Vacuum with AI Laser Vision, $249.99 (was $399.99)
- Shark Rocket Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum, $149.99 (was $249.99)
- Shark Navigator DLX Upright Vacuum, $99.99 (was $199.99)
- Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum, $99.99 (was $219.99)
- Shark Navigator Powered Lift-Away Vacuum, $149.99 (was $349.99)
- Shark Rocket Ultra-Light Cord Stick Vacuum, $99.99 (was $199.99)
- Hoover WindTunnel Air Steerable Bagless Upright Vacuum, $79.99 (was $189.99)