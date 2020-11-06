Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Target Is Having Black Friday Deals All Month Long—Here Are The Best for Pet Owners

Big retailers are switching things up this year and offering Black Friday deals throughout November, and now Target is the latest store to join the trend. Pet owners can save money on vacuums that tackle pet hair and holiday toys their pets will love.

Target’s Black Friday includes sales all month long with new deals each week. Deals for the following week will be released every Thursday until the end of November. Target has also extended their 14-day price match guarantee for the holiday season, which means if shoppers see that prices on Black Friday items they’ve previously purchased drop before Dec. 25, they can request a price adjustment.

We’ll be updating this story each week with links to all of the best pet Black Friday deals, so check back often so you don’t miss out. Happy shopping!

The Best Vacuum Deals