Target Is Having New Black Friday Deals Each Week—Here Are Over 30 of the Best for Pets Owners
Target's Black Friday deals started earlier this year with discounts kicking off in October and continuing into November, giving pet parents a chance to save big on gifts and essentials for their furry friends this year.
Target's Black Friday includes new deals every week until the end of November. This week, there are some wag-worthy sales on everything from beds and toys to vacuums and gear. Target also has additional discounts through their free rewards program, Target Circle. Currently, you can save 10 percent on treats from Milk-Bone and Rachael Ray Nutrish, 15 percent on Nature's Miracle products, and 20 percent on Wondershop pet toys, treats, and apparel.
Target has a holiday price match guarantee, meaning shoppers can ask for a price adjustment if a product they purchased between Oct. 6 and Dec. 24 drops in price.
We selected some of the best Target Black Friday pet deals you can shop right now. There will be new deals every week, so you're sure to find something pawfect for you and your pet.
RELATED: Chewy's Early Black Friday Sale Has Begun—Here Are Over 50 of the Best Pet Deals You Don't Want To Miss
Best Early Black Friday Pet Bed Deals
- FurHaven Ultra Plush Deluxe Orthopedic Mattress Dog Bed, $50 (originally $60)
- PetMedics Orthopedic Memory Foam 2-in-1 Warming and Cooling Pet Bed, $40 (originally $70)
- FurHaven Elevated Reinforced Pet Cot Dog Bed, $30 (originally $36)
- Mina Victory Quilted Pet Bed, $39 (originally $59)
- FurHaven Fleece Pet Tent Cat Bed, $20 (originally $24)
- FurHaven Calming Wrap-Around Hug Small Dog and Cat Bed, $50 (originally $60)
Best Early Black Friday Dog Deals
- PetMedics Durable Squeak & Soothe Calming Chew Toy for Medium & Large Dogs, $17 (originally $30)
- No Pull Reflective Adjustable Nylon Dog Cat Harness & Leash Set, $9 (originally $14)
- Arf Pets Free Standing Wood Dog Gate, $75 (originally $80)
- ZODACA 2 Pack Interactive Dog Bowl, $14 (originally $23)
- MyPet Extra Wide Windsor Arch Indoor Pet Gate, $144 (originally $164)
- Okuna Outpost Set of 5 Stuffed Squeaky Dog Plush Toys, $19 (originally $30)
- Lucky Dog INDULGE Food Grade Double Wall Stainless Steel Constructed Pet Dog Bowl, $31 (originally $47)
- Okuna Outpost 16 Pack Adjustable Snap ID Collars for Dogs, $15 (originally $24)
- Neabot P1 Pro Low Noise Electric Professional Pet Grooming Kit, $148 (originally $195)
Best Early Black Friday Cat Deals
- Costway 31'' Tall Cat Scratching Post, $50 (originally $100)
- Merry Products Decorative Bench With Enclosed Cat Litter Washroom Box, $106 (originally $151)
- Juvale Ceramic Pet Food & Water Bowl With Stand for Cats and Dogs, $20 (originally $31)
- Costway Cat Litter Box Enclosure Hidden Litter Furniture Cabinet, $93 (originally $190)
- FurHaven Corrugated House Cat Scratcher With Catnip, $39 (originally $47)
- Okuna Outpost 60 Pack Mice Toys for Cat, $15 (originally $24)
- Costway 46'' Modern Wooden Cat Tree With Platform & Washable Cushions, $150 (originally $240)
Best Early Black Friday Vacuum and Carpet Cleaner Deals
- Shark Navigator Swivel Pro Pet Upright Vacuum With Self-Cleaning Brushroll, $200 (originally $260)
- BISSELL SurfaceSense, $200 (originally $300)
- BISSELL ProHeat 2X Revolution Pet Pro Plus Carpet Cleaner, $229 (originally $309)
- Shark Pet Bagless Corded Canister Vacuum, $350 (originally $400)
Best Early Black Friday Automatic Pet Feeder Deals
- Arf Pets Smart Automatic Pet Feeder, $70 (originally $140)
- Little Giant CH25 Automatic Heavy Gauge Steel Dog Feeder, $65 (originally $83)
- Leashboss Silicone Fountain Mat, $20 (originally $35)
Best Early Black Friday Pet Travel Gear Deals
- Suncast Personalizable Deluxe Small Animal Carrier for Pets, $62 (originally $74)
- K9 Sport Sack Trainer Backpack Pet Carrier, $40 (originally $60)
- Happy Cat Premium Cat Carrier, $62 (originally $98)
- ZODACA Portable Pet Food Water Bottle, $21 (originally $32)
- FrontPet Extra Large Quilted Cargo Cover, $70 (originally $102)
- K9 Sport Sack K9 Sport Sleeper Blow-Up Air Mattress, $40 (originally $55)
- Costway 4-in-1 Double Pet Stroller, $114 (originally $220)
- ProSelect Easy Crate XL Collapsible Wire Kennel for Large Dogs, $151 (originally $189)