Don't Miss Over 30 of the Best Early Black Friday Deals from PetSmart

Plus, a sneak peek of their mega Black Friday sale.
By Yvonne Villasenor November 21, 2022
PetSmart is giving pet parents a chance to save all month long with their early holiday sales leading up to their official Black Friday discounts. As of now, you can save up to $10 on select dog supplements, get two Arm & Hammer cat litters for $33, and buy one, get one 50 percent off on cat scratchers, among a number of other deals.

A sneak peek into their Black Friday deals includes:

  • Buy three, get the fourth and fifth free on treats and chews for cats and dogs
  • Buy two, get 30 percent off on pet beds
  • Up to 50 percent off all Merry & Bright toys, clothing, collars, beds, and more—including advent calendars!

Even better, you can get free, same-day delivery on select items as well as free shipping on orders over $49.

From comfy beds and KONG toys to travel gear and cleaning supplies, here are nearly 40 of the best pet deals you can find at PetSmart right now.

Best Early Black Friday Dog Deals

Best Early Black Friday Dog Toy Deals

Best Early Black Friday Dog Treat Deals

Best Early Black Friday Cat Deals

Best Early Black Friday Pet Parent Deals

Best Early Black Friday Gear Deals

