Petco's Early Black Friday Deals Are Here—and So Many Pet Essentials Are on Major Sale
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas over at Petco—and their early Black Friday deals are enough to send us into full holiday mode with major discounts on toys, supplies, and treats. Cue the tail wags!
This year, the retailer's top deals include buy two, save 40 percent on certain toys, supplies, and treats. You can also buy one, get one 50 percent off on More & Merrier treats and toys for dogs and cats.
More? Save up to 50 percent on select items sitewide and get $30 off $100 on select supplies, like this Paw Brands Faux Fur Orthopedic Dog Bed and EveryYay Lookout Loft 3-level Cat Tree with Condo.
And just when you think the deals can't get any better ... they do. If you place an order online and pick it up in-store, you'll get 15 percent off your order is at least $50. Petco is also offering free same-day delivery (with a no order minimum!) through Nov. 24.
We selected 50 of the best early Black Friday deals Petco has to offer. Keep in mind, there are thousands of items on sale, so you're sure to find something you and your furry companion(s) will love!
Best Early Black Friday Dog Deals
- Enchanted Home Pet Library Pet Grey Sofa for Dog, $315 (was $350)
- EveryYay Essentials Khaki Snooze Fest Dog Bed Bundle, $20 (was $40)
- Harmony Grey Pet Throw, $13 (was $30)
- Go Pet Club Heavy Duty Play Pen for Dogs, $145 (was $169)
- Wisdom Panel 3.0 Breed Identification Dog DNA Test Kit, $80 (was $85)
- Cosmic Pet PET ZONE Boredom Busters Indulge Licking Mat for Dogs, $11 (was $18)
- Reddy Elite Orthopedic Burgundy Dog Bed, $85 (was $130)
- Nylabone Power Frenzy Beef Flavor Jerky Chew Toy, $12 (was $19)
- Vet's Best Ear Relief Wash & Dry for Dogs, $18 (was $27)
- Animaze Adjustable Exercise Black Pen for Dogs, $81 (was $108)
- Reddy Tan Comfort Dog Harness, $20 (was $40)
- YOULY The Extrovert Blue & Rainbow Braided Dog Leash, $12 (was $30)
- Reddy Black Dog Throw, $28 (was $40)
Best Early Black Friday Cat Deals
- ScoopFree by PetSafe Smart Self-Cleaning Cat Litter Box, $195 (was $250)
- SmartCat Ultimate Scratching Post, $40 (was $70)
- Wisdom Panel Complete Cat DNA Test, $104 (was $130)
- Armarkat House Cat Bed in Laurel and Beige, $38 (was $72)
- Go Pet Club Beige 36″ Cat Tree Condo, $57 (was $69)
- Midwest Curious Cube Cottage for Cat, $33 (was $53)
- Armarkat Classic Real Wood Cat Tree, $190 (was $275)
- Kitty City Cozy Cave for Cats, $97 (was $105)
- Whole Life Pet Just One Freeze Dried Chicken Cat Treats, $30 (was $35)
- PetSafe Drinkwell Blue Pagoda Fountain, $90 (was $100)
- Armarkat Real Wood Cat Wall Scratching Post, $25 (was $39)
- EveryYay Essentials Secret Hideout Grey Cat Condo, $48 (was $78)
Best Early Black Friday Pet Grooming Deals
- Earthbath Hypo-Allergenic and Fragrance Free Grooming Wipes for Cats, $13 (was $18)
- BaByliss PRO PET Two-Speed Professional Brushless Motor Clipper, $270 (was $338)
- Burt's Bees Hypoallergenic Shampoo for Cats, $7 (was $12)
- Four Paws Magic Coat Self Cleaning Slicker Dog Brush, $19 (was $26)
- Well & Good Black Cushion Slicker Cat Brush, $6 (was $13)
- Burt's Bees 2-in-1 Tearless Puppy Shampoo & Conditioner, $7 (was $18)
- TropiClean Fresh Breath Vet Strength Formula Oral Care Kit, $16 (was $22)
- Well & Good Pink Nail Clippers for Dogs, $6 (was $11)
- Four Paws Magic Coat Ear & Eye Dog Grooming Scissors, $11 (was $19)
Best Early Black Friday Pet Parent Deals
- Ring Black Video Doorbell Wired, $52 (was $65)
- Custom Personalization Solutions You Had Me At Woof Personalized Leash Hanger, $20 (was $24)
- Bissell Crosswave Pro Multi-Surface Vacuum Cleaner, $270 (was $300)
- Earth Rated Unscented Single Roll Dog Poop Bags, Count of 300, $15 (was $24)
- Ring Video Doorbell 3, $150 (was $200)
Best Early Black Friday Gear Deals
- EveryYay Essentials Road Trippin' Black Car Booster Seat, $45 (was $60)
- Mobile Dog Gear Red Ultimate Week Away Duffle, $70 (was $99)
- Pet Life Black Exquisite' Handbag Fashion Pet Carrier, $35 (was $69)
- EveryYay Essentials Road Trippin' Black Pet Vehicle Barrier, $26 (was $35)
- Good2Go Crash-Tested Pet Carrier, $50 (was $100)
- Reddy Black Pack & Go Indoor/Outdoor Throw for Dogs, $25 (was $40)
- EveryYay Essentials Road Trippin' Khaki Car Hammock, $38 (was $50)
- Sport Pet Kitty City Tan Pet Travel Carrier, $29 (was $40)
- Mobile Dog Gear Black Day/Night Walking Bag, $30 (was $39)
- EveryYay Road Trippin' Black Seat Belt Adapter, $12 (was $15)