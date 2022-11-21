Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas over at Petco—and their early Black Friday deals are enough to send us into full holiday mode with major discounts on toys, supplies, and treats. Cue the tail wags!

This year, the retailer's top deals include buy two, save 40 percent on certain toys, supplies, and treats. You can also buy one, get one 50 percent off on More & Merrier treats and toys for dogs and cats.

More? Save up to 50 percent on select items sitewide and get $30 off $100 on select supplies, like this Paw Brands Faux Fur Orthopedic Dog Bed and EveryYay Lookout Loft 3-level Cat Tree with Condo.

And just when you think the deals can't get any better ... they do. If you place an order online and pick it up in-store, you'll get 15 percent off your order is at least $50. Petco is also offering free same-day delivery (with a no order minimum!) through Nov. 24.

We selected 50 of the best early Black Friday deals Petco has to offer. Keep in mind, there are thousands of items on sale, so you're sure to find something you and your furry companion(s) will love!

