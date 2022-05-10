I Tried the Litter-Robot 4 and Will Happily Never Scoop a Litter Box Again

If you're not familiar with the previous iterations of the Litter-Robot, it's a genius machine that makes sure cat parents never have to scoop the litter box again. A cat enters a globe filled with clumping litter. The globe senses your cat by weight, and thanks to Litter-Robot 4 improvements, by light sensor, too. Once your cat exits the globe, the unit waits a set amount of time, then cycles. The globe rotates, separating waste from clean litter. The clean litter returns to the box and the clumps fall into a bottom waste drawer. Oh, and there's a handy app that alerts you when the drawer is full and tracks litter box use.