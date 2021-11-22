"[Micro]chips are great for identifying dogs, but they don't tell you exactly where they are," she says. "Rhasta would break through fences and squeeze through neighbors' yards to go explore." And so, she got him a Fi Smart dog collar with GPS functionality, set a home zone that included her yard, and sure enough, one day while she was in the house working, she got a text saying that he had left that predetermined zone. "The collar switches from a Wi-Fi connection with his base in the house to a satellite," she says. "Then, the satellite tracking shows me his live location, as well as the nearest address to that location on a map in case you're driving and need directions." With this live tracking, she found him right away, when he was just a few doors down at a neighbor's house—and before he got into any real trouble.