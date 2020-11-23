Unless you have the luxury of spending every waking moment with your pooch, you’ve probably spent some time away from home wondering what your dog is up to. Thanks to the Furbo dog camera, you can finally keep tabs on your pet when you’re out of the house—and even toss a treat to let your dog know you’re thinking of him. But the gussied-up version of a treat jar comes at a price—usually, the camera sells for around $250. But lucky for you, pet parents can now get $50 off the Furbo dog camera on Amazon as part of the retailer's early Black Friday deals.
Here's why it's worth the price: the Furbo treat dispensing dog camera allows you to see your pup, give him some words of encouragement, and distribute treats from afar all with the touch of a button. The dog camera works with a free companion app to let you see your pet live in HD, communicate with two-way audio, and shoot out treats to reward your pet remotely. It even has integrated night vision so you can see what’s going on with your pet when the sun goes down. This smart pet cam will also send you a push notification on the app whenever your dog starts barking loudly, so you can check in and make sure all is well at home. Talk about a great in-home security feature!
Shop now: Furbo Dog Camera, $199 (was $249); amazon.com
But is the popular pet cam all it’s cracked up to be? Happy customers think so—in fact, Amazon reviewers have left over 10,000 five-star reviews for the Furbo. Pet owners who purchased the Furbo say they love being able to check in on their pet and toss out treats throughout the day and sing the praises of the company’s super helpful customer support team.
One Amazon reviewer says they'd rate the pet camera “...a perfect 10 if possible!” And with the ability to watch your pup from afar whenever you leave the house, it's easy to see why.
Another says they were hesitant to leave their big dog alone with an expensive camera filled with treats, thinking their 115 lb German shepherd would “plow it over when he first heard my voice.” Thankfully, the Furbo comes with a training video and helpful advice on how to introduce your pet to it, so their pup was prepared when it came time to use it. They also gave a shout-out to the Furbo customer service team.
To get your home and dog ready to use the Furbo when you're away, the device has a straightforward three-step set-up process and comes with a charger. With an optional $6.99/month subscription to Furbo’s Dog Nanny service, you can get even more features—like video clips saved on the cloud, real-time activity alerts, and a daily pet diary showcasing highlights from your pup’s day on video.
This camera will be perfect for both you and your dog whenever we transition from work-from-home life back to office life.