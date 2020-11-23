The Furbo treat dispensing dog camera allows you to see your pup, give him some words of encouragement, and distribute treats from afar all with the touch of a button. The dog camera works with a free companion app to let you see your pet live in HD, communicate with two-way audio, and shoot out treats to reward your pet remotely. It even has integrated night vision so you can see what's going on with your pet when the sun goes down. This smart pet cam will also send you a push notification on the app whenever your dog starts barking loudly, so you can check in and make sure all is well at home. Talk about a great in-home security feature!