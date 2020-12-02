Leave the scooping to Catson, and it will clean better than you ever could.

If you’re a cat owner who is tired of the smell and trail of litter throughout your house or the unpleasant scooping routine, you've probably considered an automatic cat litter box at one point in time. Catson, a pet tech company based in China, recently launched a Kickstarter campaign for an innovative new model in November and has already surpassed its initial fundraising goal.

Catson automatically scoops and stores litter then sanitizes the litter box for hassle-free maintenance. The globe design is so sleek and chic, so you won’t even have to hide the litter box out of sight.

Constantly having to scoop and clean your cat’s litter box is a chore many cat parents avoid like the plague. However, if left unattended, a litter box can quickly become unhealthy for your feline companion and yourself. Not only can a litter box that hasn't been properly cleaned get stinky, but it can pose serious health risks for your cat such as urinary and kidney problems. The Catson litter box takes cleanliness to the next level, so much so that it's actually the world’s first litter box with a UV sanitizer. When the box is in standby mode and not being used by Kitty, just attach the sterilization accessory and start the 15 minute self-sanitizing process. After your cat has used the box, Catson initiates a two-cycle cleaning process that removes waste and controls odors.

All you have to do is pour the litter into the chamber, put a garbage bag in the waste drawer, and empty the drawer every five days. You’ll be thankful for the additional time to spend with your furry friend.

Other Features

Activated carbon filter for an odor-free environment

Built-in LED scale to monitor your cat’s weight

Spacious chamber compatible with cats of all sizes

Multiple motion detection sensors

Safety baffle to block your kitty from the mechanics

Low entrance that makes it friendly for senior cats or cats who have mobility issues

Doorstep gaps to minimize litter tracking and spillage

Quiet operation (only 55db during operation)

Compatible with any type of litter