There are so many things to love about sharing your home with a cat, but scooping poop every day probably isn’t one of them. Traditional litter boxes, while convenient in many ways, can be a pain to maintain. If cleaning the litter box is one of your least favorite chores, it might be time to consider an automatic litter box.
Automatic litter boxes can help alleviate some of the dirty work of cat ownership with a range of self-cleaning features, from self-propelled rakes to slowly turning conveyor belts. While you’ll still need to empty waste from nearly every model on the market, you can do so less frequently and much easier—no hand-scooping required. Self-cleaning boxes keep things smelling, looking, and feeling fresher for you and your pet.
From robotic, self-sifting litter boxes to mini toilet replicas that actually flush, these are some of the best automatic litter boxes you can buy online. Check out the specs below to see which self-cleaning cat bathroom is the best for you and your pet. Pro tip: If your cat is on the nervous side, go ahead and let her use their new litter box without using the automatic features for a few days to get used to it.
This automatic cat litter box has a simple set up, can go weeks without maintenance, and has a disposable litter tray so you never have to do that much dirty work. This smart electronic litter box also tracks every use, so you can keep tabs on your feline friend’s health.
Shop now: PetSafe ScoopFree Automatic Self Cleaning Cat Litter Box, $160; amazon.com
For a more budget-conscious option, try this semi-automatic litter tray from Le You Pet. Semi-automatic means you’ll be a little more hands on, but all this tray requires is a turn of the hand to clear the mess after use. This unconventional box is made of non-toxic materials and can accomodate cats up to 18 pounds.
Shop now: Le You Pet Semi Automatic Litter Luxury Toilet, $50; amazon.com
This self-cleaning litter box uses clay clumping litter and electricity to rid itself of waste. The bowl of the litter box slowly rotates on a conveyor belt to move the clumped litter into a lined waste bin for easy removal. This box also has an activated carbon filter to keep things extra fresh.
Shop now: Premier Pet Auto-Clean Litter Box System, $200; walmart.com
This toilet-shaped litter box is almost as good as the human version. The CatGenie uses washable litter-like material that you don’t need to change—like, ever. This kitty litter box scoops away solid waste, washes itself clean, and hot dries the litter after every use.
Shop now: CatGenie Self-Washing and Flushing Cat Litter Box, $292; amazon.com
The Nature’s Miracle self-cleaning litter box uses motion sensors to activate an automatic rake that scoops away waste after every use. Design details like high walls, a paw-cleaning ramp, and a carbon filter keep messes and smells at bay. This litter box also has LED lights to help with nighttime visibility.
Shop now: Nature’s Miracle Self-Cleaning Litter Box, $140; amazon.com
While it’s not really automated, this affordable self-cleaning litter box from Omega Paw can still save you tons of time and energy when it comes to cleaning up pet messes. This rolling litter box has a built in grate that sifts out waste and a built-in paw step to help brush off loose litter. When your cat’s done doing his thing, just roll the box over a few times and let the self-cleaning sifter do the work.
Shop now: Omega Paw Premium Roll ‘n Clean Self Cleaning Cat Litter Box, $53; walmart.com
If you’re looking for a seriously smart solution, this automatic litter box could be it. The Litter-Robot 3 Connect is a WiFi enabled litter box that automatically sifts out waste into a separate drawer and then sends you a convenient smartphone notification when it’s finally time to empty. Other features on this luxurious litter box include health information updates, odor management, and an automatic night light.
Shop now: Litter-Robot 3 Connect, $499; litterbox.com
More than one cat? This one’s for you. The LitterMaid is durable enough to handle multiple adult cats and can go up to seven days without needing to be emptied. This self-cleaning litter box uses an automatic sifting rake mechanism to clear away waste after every use and has built-in odor control.
Shop now: LitterMaid Multi-Cat Self-Cleaning Litter Box, $146; amazon.com
Catit’s SmartSift litter box uses a lever system to make scooping the litter simple and fast. When it’s time to clean up, you simply pull the lever to rotate the contents into an integrated sifter, and it does the messy part for you. The built-in waste bin has odor control features and can go up to two weeks before needing to be emptied.
Shop now: Catit SmartSift Litter Box, $71; amazon.com