Power chewers will have something tasty to gnaw on for a long time with this bone made of tough nylon. Nubby textures and the savory bacon flavor will keep your pup coming back for more. Just keep in mind that you’ll want to be careful when picking out a chew for your dog. Some may be too hard for your pup’s teeth, and toys that are not malleable have been known to cause tooth fractures. Hughes says a good rule to follow when choosing a chew is to try digging your thumb nail into it to make sure it’s not too hard. If your thumb won’t go in, it’s probably not the best option.

