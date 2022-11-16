This New Collection of Dog-themed Holiday Plates Just Launched at Dillard's and We Need 1 of Each
Whether it's playing in the snow, shopping for toys, or dressing up in matching pajamas—the holiday season is one of the best times to spend with our furry friends. Now, the fun doesn't have to stop at the dinner table thanks to Southern Living's new collection of charming dog-themed holiday plates at Dillard's.
The collection of four plates features some of America's favorite dog breeds: dachshunds, Frenchies, and golden retrievers, all decked out in their holiday best. It's the perfect plate for your pup to set out for Santa Paws in the hopes he'll leave behind some extra-special treats.
The cheery dishware is sold in packs of two and four, and if you see one you like, snatch it up because these are selling out fast. The four-pack contains one plate of each design. If you have a soft spot for one of the beloved breeds, the two-pack is the way to go, containing two plates of the same design. Not only are the plates cute, but they're also convenient—both dishwasher and microwave safe.
The darling dachshund shines on his plate. The long-bodied breed is shown toting a stocking filled to the brim with Christmas goodies. The star on top of the tree is the adorable bow on the weenie's tail.
The next plate features a precious adult golden decorating a snowman—could it get any cuter than that? Filled with immaculate detail, including a cardinal atop the snowman's top hat, this plate couldn't get any more stunning.
The beloved Frenchie is at the forefront of this next plate. The black-and-white pup is seen emerging from a beautifully wrapped gift box, sporting a Santa hat for the occasion. Best gift ever? We think so.
Don't just take our word for it—customers are also loving these jolly plates. One reviewer says it best: "What could be better than Christmas and dogs?"