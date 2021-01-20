10 Easy, Adorable Ways to Show Your Cat Some Love This Valentine’s Day

Chances are your cat already knows she's the ruler of your heart, but it couldn't hurt to reinforce the message this Valentine's Day. Your feline friend might not understand the significance of the holiday, but she's sure to soak up every ounce of attention she can get anyway. Besides—do you really need a reason to spoil your kitty?
From adorable wine-shaped catnip toys to extravagant heart-themed scratching pads, we've rounded up some of the best gifts to give your cat this Valentine's Day. There are also great ways to spoil your cat that don't require an online order, like making homemade treats, cuddling extra long on the couch, or safely exploring the outdoors together. No matter what you choose to do, we're sure you'll have tons of fun with your furry, four-legged date (the best kind of date, in our opinion).
New cat toys are pretty standard fare when it comes to treating your feline friend, but this delectable wine-themed set feels especially fitting for Valentine’s Day. Your kitty might not get to enjoy a romantic spread of cheese and olives with a nice glass of red, but she will surely love this seven-piece variety set of catnip, crinkle, and jingle toys.
Shop now: munchiecat Wine and Cheese Toys for Cats, $28; amazon.com
Cats notoriously love a good view. This Valentine’s Day, go ahead and show your cat how much you love her by giving her the best seat in the house—a fluffy window sill perch. Passing people and animals, falling snow, and other outdoor sights are incredibly stimulating for cats and can keep them entertained for hours.
Shop now: K&H Pet Products Kitty Sill Cat Window, $50; chewy.com
Taking your indoor cat on a safe outdoor stroll can be a great way to spend time together and show them a little extra love. The outdoors can be dangerous for cats, so it’s important to take safety precautions. An escape-proof harness and leash is a must for walks—we think this pink plaid is the perfect pattern and shade to celebrate V-Day.
Shop now: Yizhi Miaow Cat Harness and Leash for Walking, $17; amazon.com
Don’t leave your kitty fishing for attention this Valentine’s Day—instead, get her this awesome interactive toy to play with. This electronic 11-inch fish toy has realistic movements activated by a motion sensor, a catnip pouch, and an included USB charger so the fun never runs out. A little extra playtime together is the perfect way to celebrate (and it's great for her brain and body).
Shop now: Potaroma 11" Moving Cat Kicker Fish Toy, $16; amazon.com
Extra pets and rubs are always welcome, which is why a head-to-tail massage might be your best bet. Human interaction is a meaningful, tangible way for cats to feel loved and appreciated. To make your massage do double-duty as grooming, grab this appropriately named Love Glove silicone grooming mitt and pick up loose hair with every stroke.
Shop now: Four Paws Love Glove Grooming Mitt for Cats, $7; walmart.com
Your cat may not appreciate a bouquet of roses this February 14, but we can think of some other plant life that might pique her interest. For example—this organic grass growing kit designed for your kitty to snack on. Eating grass can help your kitty’s digestion, and this kit comes with everything you need to start your own cat-safe indoor grass garden.
Shop now: Cat Organic Grass Kit with Planter, Seed and Soil, $25; amazon.com
Just spending time together is a fantastic way to show your feline friend how much you care. Some extra cuddles on the couch, hunkering down for a movie night together, or making a few extra moments of time when you’d normally be busy is a gift your kitty will certainly appreciate. If you want to make time spent snuggling extra special, do it with a cute customized blanket designed just for your cat.
Shop now: Custom Catch Personalized Cat Bed Blanket Gift for Indoor Cats, $19; amazon.com
Is your kitty the queen of your heart? Show her how much she means to you with this Valentine’s Day cat scratch castle from Boots & Barkley. This cute holiday-themed cardboard box has room for your cat to hide inside or perch on the roof, plus two scratch pads—one inside and one on top.
Shop now: Valentine’s Day Cat Scratcher Rainbow Boots & Barkley, $17; target.com
Cooking for your cat is one way to prove your devotion, and there are tons of great cat treat recipes online to choose from. Even if you don’t have the time or skills to make something yourself, you can still give her some special treats made with love—like these adorable Pawsecco treat balls from Etsy, which use human-grade ingredients and come in a pack of 10.
Shop now: Pawsecco Balls Treats for Cats, $8; etsy.com
Who wouldn’t love the keys to a brand new condo this V-Day? Your cat sure would—a kitty condo, that is. With four comfy levels, built-in toys, and a trendy design, this cat tree is an extravagant way to show some love. This gift is especially ideal if you’re looking to treat multiple cats in your home to something fun.
Shop now: PetPals ACE 4 Level Cat Tree With Condo and Perch, $114; etsy.com